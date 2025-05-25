T-Max Lending Secures $22 Million Refinance for 145-Unit Multifamily Property in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Max Lending, a leading commercial real estate financing firm, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $22 million refinance for a 145-unit multifamily property in Tampa, Florida. This transaction underscores T-Max Lending’s expertise in navigating complex financing scenarios and delivering tailored solutions for its clients.

Located in the heart of Tampa’s vibrant rental market, the 145-unit multifamily property is a well-maintained, apartment community offering a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The property features modern amenities, including a fitness center, swimming pool, and communal green spaces, catering to a diverse tenant base. Situated in a high-demand neighborhood with proximity to major employment hubs, retail centers, and public transit, the property benefits from Tampa’s strong economic growth and robust multifamily market fundamentals.

The $22 million refinance was structured to retire existing debt and provide the borrower with additional capital for property improvements and operational flexibility. T-Max Lending secured favorable terms, including a competitive interest rate and flexible prepayment options, ensuring long-term financial stability for the borrower. The transaction was completed in just 40 days, a testament to T-Max Lending’s efficiency and deep relationships with top-tier lenders.

The refinance presented unique challenges due to pending issues with the borrower’s existing lenders, including documentation discrepancies and unresolved compliance matters. These hurdles threatened to delay or derail the transaction, potentially impacting the borrower’s ability to capitalize on Tampa’s strong market conditions. T-Max Lending’s team of seasoned professionals worked closely with the borrower to address these issues, conducting a thorough review of the existing loan agreements and collaborating with all parties to resolve outstanding concerns.

“We’re proud to have delivered a tailored lending solution that not only refinanced the asset on favorable terms, but also cleared up complex legacy issues,” said Mason Simmons, Managing Director at T-Max Lending. “This deal reflects our team's commitment to guiding clients through complicated capital markets scenarios with precision and speed.”

The new $22 million loan offers improved interest rates and extended terms (36 Months), significantly enhancing the borrower’s financial position and enabling continued reinvestment in the property. T-Max Lending’s expert negotiation and project management throughout the process ensured that the refinance closed on time and aligned with the long-term objectives of the ownership.

This transaction underscores T-Max Lending’s capabilities in navigating intricate refinance transactions, especially in dynamic markets such as Tampa, where multifamily assets continue to outperform and attract investor interest.

T-Max Lending is a national commercial real estate finance firm specializing in debt and equity solutions for multifamily and commercial assets. With deep capital markets expertise and a client-first approach, T-Max Lending delivers tailored financing strategies that maximize value and support long-term growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

info@tmaxlending.com

www.tmaxlending.com

(619) 259-0177

About T-Max Lending LLC

T-Max Lending LLC is a forward-thinking lending institution offering a wide range of residential and commercial loan products. Committed to innovation, integrity, and customer-first service, T-Max is redefining how people access capital with smarter technology and streamlined processes.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbc9f595-0a3f-44f4-9f3f-23fd06fbc629

Closed Deal T-Max Lending LLC Closed deal

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.