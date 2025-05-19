Boulder Care Appoints Marianna Zaslavsky VP of Growth Partnerships, Driving Expansion of Value-Based Addiction Treatment

Zaslavsky will build upon Boulder’s industry-leading book of strategic partnerships to scale addiction care across the U.S.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Care, the nation’s fastest-growing value-based addiction medicine provider, today announced the appointment of Marianna Zaslavsky as Vice President of Growth Partnerships. In this newly established role, Zaslavsky will build upon Boulder’s expansive network of health plan relationships, forging additional value-based, collaborative arrangements that make addiction treatment accessible to millions of patients nationwide.“Since launching our first value-based agreements in 2018, we’ve consistently led the industry in tying reimbursement to meaningful outcomes, doubling our roster of innovative contracts in the past year alone,” said Stephanie Strong, founder and CEO of Boulder Care. “Marianna’s distinguished track record in alternative payment models and her deep commitment to our mission make her the ideal leader to rapidly scale this proven partnership model.”Boulder has gained significant traction in the large, growing market for value-based behavioral health services, including several first-of-their-kind customer contracts for both regional and national health plans. Boulder’s model has delivered:- 100% achievement of contracted quality performance metrics for patients with opioid use disorder—spanning treatment initiation, engagement, follow-up support, and continuity of care.- Zero payor churn since inception, underpinned by industry-leading Net Promoter Scores from both patients and payor partners.Now, Zaslavsky will be responsible for scaling Boulder’s value-based contracting model nationwide. She brings extensive experience at the intersection of substance use treatment and alternative payment models, structuring partnerships that align reimbursement with demonstrated clinical and financial outcomes. Her expertise spans payor, provider, employer, and broker collaborations across managed care and consumer digital health. With a proven track record of expanding access through strategic alliances, Zaslavsky will help Boulder enhance existing partnerships, forge new relationships, enter new markets, and evolve its care model to meet the mounting need for comprehensive substance use disorder treatment.“Boulder has not only demonstrated an inspiring commitment to serving patients with humanity and compassion, but also held itself accountable to long-term outcomes by prioritizing value-based reimbursement models,”said Zaslavsky. “I look forward to working with partners across the healthcare system to scale Boulder’s evidence-backed, integrated care model, translating our approach into lower costs for payors and health systems – and healthier communities across the country.”The need could not be more urgent. On March 18, 2025, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. renewed the Public Health Emergency for the opioid overdose crisis—marking its eighth consecutive year and preserving vital federal support. At the same time, a new RAND survey found that 11% of American adults reported illicit opioid use within the past 12 months—over twenty times higher than prior federal estimates, underscoring a far worse epidemic than experts previously recognized.Boulder Care is addressing this crisis by delivering individualized treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders anywhere patients are, enabled by a purpose-built telehealth platform.About Boulder CareBoulder is a leader in high-quality addiction medicine, providing evidence-based treatment for opioid and alcohol use over telehealth. Dedicated care teams collaborate to provide low-barrier access to medication-based treatment and emphasize long-term support as patients work toward unique recovery goals. Boulder partners with health plans and community organizations to offer affordable treatment to patients across the U.S. Learn more about Boulder’s mission to improve the lives of people with substance use disorders at www.boulder.care or contact us at press@boulder.care.Media Contactpress@boulder.care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.