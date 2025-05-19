Tourism mourns the passing of Member of Parliament, Ms Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe

It is with great sadness that we, Minister Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Ms. Lungi Annette Mnganga-Gcabashe.

As a distinguished Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Tourism Portfolio Committee, Ms. Mnganga-Gcabashe dedicated herself to advancing the tourism sector, ensuring its role as a driver of economic development and inclusivity. Her leadership in Parliament was defined by wisdom, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the growth of South Africa’s tourism industry.

“She understood what oversight meant and always advised on solutions to grow tourism. She taught me about protocol in a loving way. This past week, she was with us at the opening of Africa’s Travel Indaba, together with MP Moodley, as part of their oversight duties in Durban,” said Minister De Lille.

Her vision was always rooted in uplifting communities and promoting South Africa’s rich tourism offering. She worked tirelessly to strengthen policies that created opportunities for all South Africans and showcased our nation's beauty. She championed transformation in the sector through her dedication, ensuring that tourism benefited all South Africans.

Ms. Mnganga-Gcabashe’s passing leaves a void in Parliament, the tourism sector, and the many lives she touched through her work. We honour her legacy and the contributions she made to our country.

We sympathise with her family, her political home, the African National Congress, colleagues in Parliament, and all who had the privilege of working alongside her. May her commitment to public service inspire us all to continue her work and build on the foundation she has left behind.

