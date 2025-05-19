Police on arrest of seven teenage girls for allegedly assaulting a fellow learner

Seven girls, between the ages of thirteen and fourteen, were arrested and released into the custody of their parents after they allegedly assaulted another teenager in Bellevue, Johannesburg, on the 10th May 2025. The girls are expected to appear at the Magistrate Court on Monday, 19 May 2025, facing a charge of common assault.

These arrests happened after a video went viral on social media, showing a victim being assaulted by a group of girls. A case of common assault was opened at the local police station and the suspects were rounded up.

Media Enquiries:

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo

Cell: 071 608 5490

#GovZAUpdates

