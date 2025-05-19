CloudSeals' Ethical AI Strategy Gains Momentum with Microsoft’s Multi-Cloud Pivot

CloudSeal's Ethical AI Strategy

Microsoft’s open AI strategy validates CloudSeals’ interoperable, ethical AI approach — built for scale, regulation, and multi-cloud resilience.

This is our moment. The market is moving toward what we’ve been building all along — ethical, interoperable, and enterprise-ready AI.” — Srivas Palle, Founder & CEO, CloudSeals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s recent announcement advocating for an open, interoperable future built on Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Multi-Cloud Platform (MCP) architectures, UK-based deep tech firm CloudSeals ( https://www.cloudseals.com ) has declared the moment a powerful validation of its long-standing product vision and ethical AI strategy.“The era of isolated clouds is coming to an end, and Microsoft is positioning itself as a key catalyst in that transformation.”— Satya Nadella, CEO, MicrosoftA Vision Already in MotionWhile industry giants are now beginning to shift their platforms toward interoperability and open AI frameworks, CloudSeals has already been building in that direction for years. Its flagship technologies — including the Universal AI Governance Stack (UAGS) and AgentOps platform — are designed from the ground up to support:- Ethical, explainable AI agents- Multi-cloud deployment and automation- Vendor-neutral, regulation-aligned architectures- Post-quantum encryption and zero-trust security“Microsoft’s public pivot to open AI agents and multi-cloud flexibility is exactly the direction we’ve been building toward,” said Srivas Palle, CEO of CloudSeals. “It confirms that the future of AI isn’t closed — it’s collaborative, decentralised, and governed with intent. CloudSeals is proud to be ahead of the curve.”Market Readiness and Client DemandWith enterprises facing increasing pressure to comply with evolving regulations (GDPR, EU AI Act, US/UK guidance) while still accelerating their AI transformation, CloudSeals is seeing growing demand for solutions that can bridge trust, control, and performance.The company’s GuardianEye platform — which uses ethical AI to deliver real-time workplace safety in industries such as food manufacturing and logistics — is one example of how its vision is already being deployed on the ground.First-Mover Advantage in a Critical MomentCloudSeals believes the Microsoft announcement marks a tipping point — and reinforces the urgency for enterprises to modernise their approach to AI infrastructure.“This is our moment,” said Palle. “We’ve laid the foundations. Now it’s time to scale.”About CloudSealsCloudSeals is a deep tech infrastructure company delivering Ethical AI, multi-cloud automation , and quantum-ready security systems to mission-critical sectors. Operating across the UK, Middle East, South Africa, and the US, CloudSeals is redefining what trust and interoperability look like in the age of autonomous systems and intelligent infrastructure.Learn more: https://www.cloudseals.com Media Contact: Adrian WhitcombeFractional CMO, CloudSealsinfo@cloudseals.com

