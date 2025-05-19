OSCE donates equipment to Tajikistan’s Border Troops

On 16 May 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe donated equipment to Tajikistan’s Border Troops in a ceremony held in Dushanbe.

The donation included 34 computer sets and 10 printers, which will be distributed to border outposts and training centres to enhance the technical capacity of the border troops. This contribution aims to strengthen the quality of training for personnel and improve their ability to effectively identify and respond to border threats and challenges. To ensure sustainability, the donation is complemented by training and ongoing support in key areas such as border security, counter-narcotics and the prevention of illicit activities.

In addition, the OSCE donated a mobile disinfection and shower unit trailer, which is especially vital as new border detachments and outposts are constructed along Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan. These new border installations are located in remote regions of the country and may initially lack permanent hygiene facilities, making mobile solutions essential for ensuring the health and well-being of personnel.

This initiative is part of the OSCE Programme Office’s multi-year support to strengthen Tajikistan’s border security capabilities and to assist in the effective implementation of the country’s National Border Management Strategy.