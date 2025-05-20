Stable Moments Expands Trauma-Informed Mentorship Model to Churches Nationwide

Building life skills through, trauma-informed community mentorship

Now faith communities can launch impactful programs for foster youth

This is how we end the foster care crisis—not by waiting for sweeping policies, but by equipping everyday people to show up consistently for kids in care, and now it's accessible anywhere.” — Rebecca Britt, Founder/CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stable Moments , a national training and certification organization known for its trauma-informed mentorship model for youth in foster care, announced today that its proven program is now available to churches and faith-based organizations across the United States and internationally.Originally developed using equine-assisted mentorship, the Stable Moments model has supported foster and adopted youth for over a decade. With this expansion, churches can now offer the same transformative support—without the need for horses or a farm setting. The result is a powerful opportunity for faith communities to serve vulnerable children in their own backyards.“This is how we end the foster care crisis,” said Rebecca Britt, Founder of Stable Moments. “Not by waiting for sweeping policy changes, but by equipping everyday people to show up consistently for kids in care. Mentorship is the magic—and now, it’s accessible anywhere.”The program is built on the belief that every child deserves one stable, committed relationship with a safe adult. Participating churches appoint a Program Director and match foster or adopted children with the same mentor each week for a 10-month period. Sessions follow a trauma-informed structure and include activities that build six critical life skills: self-worth, self-regulation, emotional awareness, healthy relationships, responsibility, and independence.Stable Moments equips churches with everything they need to run a successful program: online certification training, a comprehensive program manual, 25 guided life-skill activities, mentor resources, and tools like the popular Meaningful Moments conversation cards.With 40 certified locations already operating nationwide, this new church-focused model empowers ministries to act on their calling to care for vulnerable children—offering healing, stability, and connection through consistent mentorship.To learn more about bringing Stable Moments to your church, visit www.stablemoments.com More About Stable MomentsStable Momentsdevelops life skills in foster and adopted youth for healthy transitions into adulthood through a 10-month mentorship program. Using a structured session model and individualized plans of care, children build critical life skills in areas like self-worth, self-regulation, and healthy relationships. Founded by social worker Rebecca Britt in 2014, the program is grounded in trauma-informed principles and has expanded to over 40 locations nationwide. The program’s goal is simple but powerful: provide one stable relationship per child to disrupt cycles of trauma and build a path to healthy adulthood.Media Contact:

