Magnetiq Bank becomes the first Latvian Bank to join the Polish–Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Magnetiq Bank Central Office, Riga Magnetiq Bank logo Magnetiq Bank Headquarters, Riga

POLAND, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnetiq Bank has signed a cooperation agreement with the Polish–Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PLCC), becoming the first Latvian bank to join this organization.Participation in PLCC is a significant step in Magnetiq Bank international expansion, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to fostering closer cooperation and economic ties with Polish entrepreneurs, particularly in the financial technology (fintech) sector.This partnership opens up new opportunities for networking, market research, and active engagement in discussions about the business environment in both Latvia and Poland. With this move, Magnetiq Bank strengthens its presence in the Baltic and European regions, positioning itself as a reliable and innovation-driven partner for international fintech and e-commerce clients.Jānis Mārtiņš Skuja, Executive Director of the Polish–Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, comments: “We are pleased to welcome Magnetiq Bank as a new member. The involvement of a financial institution of this calibre demonstrates that cross-border cooperation between Poland and Latvia is becoming increasingly dynamic and full of potential. We believe this partnership will create a strong platform for turning business ideas into successful, long-term ventures.”Jakub Więcław, CEO, Chairman of the Management Board at Magnetiq Bank, added: “Joining the PLCC is a strategic move in developing our international partnerships. We see great potential for closer cooperation with Polish businesses, particularly in the financial and technology sectors. Membership in the Chamber will allow us to understand their needs better and offer tailored financial solutions that support the economic growth of both countries and contribute to our clients’ success.”About the Polish-Latvian Chamber of Commerce and IndustryPLTR was established to promote economic cooperation between the two countries. It brings together businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in cross-border collaboration. PLTR’s main objective is to help entrepreneurs better understand the specific features of each market, find cooperation partners, and address business-related challenges.About Magnetiq BankAS Magnetiq Bank is a Latvian bank focused on serving the needs of fintechs, startups, and e-commerce service providers by offering banking infrastructure, segregated accounts, payment solutions, and lending services to support their growth. The bank’s mission is to foster the development of the startup and e-commerce sectors through innovative technology and exceptional customer service. Magnetiq Bank is part of the Signet Bank Group, with its sole shareholder being Signet Bank AS, Latvia’s leading investment bank focused on financing and attracting investment for local entrepreneurs and their companies.

