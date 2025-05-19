NCTJ launches safety and resilience course for journalists
The free e-course by the National Council for the Training of Journalists provides guidance to support journalists if they face difficult situations as a direct result of their job.
The two-hour course has been developed by the NCTJ with contributions from some of the country’s leading universities, as well as editors and individual experts. You can start the course at any time and work at your own pace.
Topics covered include:
- Online safety and protection
- Managing difficult situations while reporting
- Knowing your rights
- Managing distressing stories
- Resilience in the newsroom
- Mental health and wellbeing
You will need to log in or create a free account on the Journalism Skills Academy in order to self-enrol on the course.
