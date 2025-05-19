Climateworks welcomes new executive overseeing corporate and enterprise strategy 

Climateworks Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Cassandra Williams as Head of Enterprise Programs and Strategy.

Cass previously led Climateworks’ Sustainable Finance program and brings deep experience in strategic leadership, enterprise development and capital mobilisation across the public and private sectors.

‘Cass brings a great track record and a bold, energised perspective, and I am thrilled to welcome her to our executive leadership team,’ Climateworks CEO Anna Skarbek said.

‘She brings a distinctive combination of strategic thinking, enterprise development and leadership experience, drawn from her time at Climateworks and previous private sector roles in responsible investment, start-ups and advisory.’

Since joining Climateworks in February 2024, Cass has rapidly built a high-performing team and led the design of a program to accelerate climate action across Australia’s $4 trillion superannuation industry, unlocking opportunities to better align long-term capital with decarbonisation outcomes.

She has played a key leadership role in advancing credible corporate climate transition planning at Climateworks, helping integrate this work into investment decision-making and raising standards across the market.

Cass stepped into her executive role on 28 April, overseeing Climateworks’ research, analysis and modelling capabilities and its enterprise programs, including sustainable finance and corporate transition initiatives as well as the Net Zero Academy professional development program. Designed to work in concert, these programs support the flow of capital, strengthen corporate climate action and build on a decade of experience in decarbonisation modelling to meet the needs of investors, businesses and government.

‘I am excited to step into this role at a time when Climateworks is scaling its impact across Australia and Southeast Asia,’ Cass said. ‘We are focused on mobilising markets, aligning capital and working with the government toward a whole-of-economy approach to decarbonisation.’

‘Our work on sector-based decarbonisation pathways is essential – it gives investors, credit providers and corporates the clarity they need to act. Australia is leading globally in this space, and with an Australian-hosted COP potentially on the horizon, we want to show the world what good looks like.

‘We are not just designing systems change – we are also building the capability to bring the whole economy along. That means helping leaders go further and lifting ambition across the market to turn momentum into measurable, lasting outcomes.’

Cass brings over two decades of strategic, commercial and leadership experience, with prior roles in global investment banks, fund managers, fintech and ESG start-ups, ratings agencies and advisory firms.