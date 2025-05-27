What Australia’s election means for climate policy and the region – The Briefing Room
Australia’s recent federal election has returned the government with a larger majority and with it the prospects for ambitious climate action.
Join Climateworks Centre experts as they explore what the outcome means for emissions reduction, regional cooperation and key policy opportunities now open to the incoming parliament.
Free online event
Panel session with Q&A
Thursday 5 June 2025
2:00 pm (AEST)
Australia’s federal election outcome brings renewed momentum to climate policy – both nationally and in partnership with Southeast Asia.
In this webinar, Climateworks Centre experts Anna Skarbek, Trang Nguyen, Erwin Jackson and Anna Malos will unpack what the parliament’s next term means for Australia’s emissions trajectory, regional partnerships and energy transitions.
From major domestic policy advances to deepening partnership in Southeast Asia’s energy transition, many key climate opportunities are now open to the incoming parliament – and just in time.
Join us as we unpack the election’s climate implications and what comes next.
Can’t make it live? Register to receive a link to the recording in your inbox. We’ll send it to you via email after the event.
PANELLISTS
Anna Skarbek
CEO
Climateworks Centre
Anna Skarbek is CEO of Climateworks Centre, leading the organisation’s work in Australia and Southeast Asia with decision-makers who have power to reduce emissions at scale. Anna has led Climateworks since its creation in 2009.
Trang Nguyen
Head of International Programs and Engagement
Climateworks Centre
With more than a decade of experience working with governments on climate and international development, Trang leads Climateworks’ growing portfolio of programs and partnerships in Vietnam, Indonesia and across the region, and heads its engagement organisation-wide.
Anna Malos
Country Lead – Australia
Climateworks Centre
Anna leads the Australian Policy and Impact team, enhancing Climateworks’ understanding of the political and economic landscape. Anna and her team focus on influencing policy and investment, and managing relationships with senior stakeholders.
HOST
Erwin Jackson
Incoming Head of Australian Programs
Climateworks Centre
Erwin Jackson is one of Australia’s leading climate policy analysts and advocates with more than 35 years of experience across government, business and the not-for-profit sectors. He joins Climateworks in June 2025 as Head of Australian Programs.
