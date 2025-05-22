Avacus Demonstrates Autonomous AI Blockchain Agent (ABA) in Successful Proof-of-Concept

Differences between Traditional AI and AI Blockchain Agent (ABA) Overview of the ABA Demonstration Experiment About Avacus About SOWAKA

The dawn of an asynchronous civilization in which an AI Blockchain Agent (ABA) acts simply by receiving specified objectives.

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Humans specify objectives and AI moves society," – this future has become a reality.

Web3 tech company, Sowaka Pte. Ltd. (Representative: Wataru Matsuda) announced the world's first successful demonstration of an AI Blockchain Agent (ABA) that autonomously uses funds and requires only user approval.

This innovation is indispensable towards realizing a model that fundamentally changes human-driven AI and realizes the fictitious world where humans only specify objectives, and AI handles everything from budget management to execution.

ABA’s Characteristics

ABA’s main strengths are its autonomy and asynchronicity.

Conventional AI is a synchronous auxiliary tool in which users give detailed instructions and approval step-by-step.

ABA is an asynchronous agent. Users specify only abstract objectives (e.g., execute a fund transfer or optimize resource allocation), after which it acts autonomously with funds (wallet) and means of execution (smart contract, smart wallet).

By enabling humans to realize their will effortlessly, social decision-making will move at an unprecedented speed; a paradigm shift that redefines user-AI relationship, and presents a new civilization’s principles.

Successful World-First Proof-of-Concept Experiment

The following breakthroughs were achieved:

The user gives remittance instructions to ABA (e.g., send ETH to a specific user).

ABA autonomously creates the details and requests only the user’s approval.

Upon confirmation, ABA completes the remittance successfully.

This simple process presents new possibilities achievable by combining AI and blockchain technology.

Objective Evidence for being World-First

Avacus presents the following research results to prove this technology is world-first.

An ABA needs both a wallet and an interface that converses in natural language.

Among the top 100 wallet apps in the App Store, there were only three that have both wallet and chat functions: DeBank, Status Wallet, and Avacus.

Of these three, Avacus is the first to successfully conduct a proof-of-concept ABA experiment; an important step towards future beta testing and public release.

Three Revolutions Triggered by ABA

Automation and Asset Management Workflow (DeFAI) Efficiency

By specifying general parameters—such as re-allocating digital assets in line with predefined rules—ABA autonomously completes everything from data analysis to portfolio adjustment, transaction execution, and continuous monitoring. Users can focus on strategic oversight while routine operations run automatically.

Automation and DAO Financial Management Efficiency

For the management of funds in a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) operated on the blockchain, ABA autonomously executes financial operations, with just one instruction such as, "Perform optimal operations for community growth." The approval process for this transparent operation is simplified dramatically.

Automation and Personnel Recruitment Process Optimization

Just by specifying, "Find the best person for this project," ABA seamlessly selects the right person, sets compensation, negotiates, signs contracts, and pays compensation. It will be possible to build organizations fully utilizing the global talent market. The recruitment process efficiency will be greatly improved.

The Dawn of A New Civilization

Avacus' ABA catalyzes the following social changes:

- Evolved human roles from operators and commanders to nodes specifying objectives.

- Conventional communication will become unnecessary as AI acts asynchronously and autonomously toward the specified objective.

- Dramatic improvement of social decision-making’s speed and efficiency.

Demo Video Release Announcement

Please take a look at the world's first moment when AI autonomously operates funds on the blockchain:

https://x.com/matsukabu/status/1915376490260357140

ABA Beta Test – Participants Wanted

A limited beta test is scheduled to start within a few months prior to the official public release. We invite researchers, developers, and industry professionals interested in autonomous blockchain systems to participate. Please contact us through our website or our representative, Matsuda (X: @matsukabu).

https://avacus.cc

https://x.com/matsukabu

About Avacus

Avacus is a free-to-use Web3 super app for smartphones (iOS/Android), available since October 2021. It has a high-security mobile wallet that supports MPC and all the functions necessary for Web3 social media.

A DApps Browser and A Gateway to Web3

Traditionally, virtual space DApps were often operated with unique programs for PC. Furthermore, even simple actions (e.g. using tokens obtained from selling NFTs in games) when using a smartphone were very complicated.

Avacus provides specifications that allow such common actions to be easily applied on DApps on a mobile device without going through a browser.

A Communication Tool with Advanced Security

Secure Chat provides chat functions that allow sending and receiving crypto assets including NFTs in conversations, and requesting them by specifying the amount, just like a conventional messaging app. Messages are sent using E2E encryption technology. For communication with multiple people, the Group Chat is available for up to 10 people, and the Party Chat is available for an unspecified number of groups.

About SOWAKA

Avacus has been proposing new lifestyles using crypto through its own services since December 2017, supporting corporate innovations, and promoting the latest blockchain technology research.

Currently, we are focusing on building system infrastructure that connects people and organizations on Web3, such as chat between addresses and support for DAOs formations and operations, centered on the Web3 social media with mobile wallet released in October 2021, and creating a decentralized society completed within the app.

In August 2022, we transferred our business from Avacus Inc., a Japanese corporation, to the newly established SOWAKA Pte. Ltd. Blockchain remains our core literacy to propose social media, communities, and advertising that create next-generation Web3 uses. We promote corporate innovation on top of our own services with our powerful products.

Partnership

On top of providing decentralized wallets and Web3 social media platforms to businesses and organizations new to Web3, we focus on Web3 market’s strategic planning, advisory services, and other support/collaboration efforts. Contact us for more information.

Company Profile

Company Name: SOWAKA Pte. Ltd.

Representative: Wataru Matsuda

Location: Singapore

Business Overview: Development and Operation of the Mobile Wallet-equipped Web3 Social Media "Avacus" and Web3 Ad Delivery Service "Avacus Connect" / Blockchain Technology Research / AI Product Development

Website: https://sowaka.io/

