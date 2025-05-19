Doogee Unveiling the NEXT Gen of Projector Smartphone

Doogee V Max Play KSV V Max Play Gitex

DOOGEE, the world’s No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.

BERLIN, GUANGDONG, GERMANY, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOOGEE at GITEX EUROPE 2025: Leading the AI-Powered Rugged Tech Revolution

Berlin, May 21–23 | Hall 2.2 | Booth D10

DOOGEE, the world’s No.1 rugged smartphone brand, is set to make a powerful debut at GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin.

With over 16 years of industry leadership and 300+ global patents, DOOGEE is accelerating its European expansion and redefining what mobile devices can do for extreme environments, industrial professionals, and smart tech enthusiasts.

AI at the Core: Smarter, Faster, More Reliable

Fueled by the Gemini large model framework, DOOGEE's AI suite empowers users with more than just tools—it delivers a whole new way to live and work:

•Smarter Creation: Instantly generate text, images, or summaries; translate across 50+ languages; and recognize objects with precision—all on-device.

•Faster Productivity: Code generation, document drafting, and intelligent scheduling make DOOGEE your ideal work companion.

•Reliable Assistance: Voice control, chatbot-style interaction, and 24/7 AI support ensure you're never alone, even in the wild.

Flagship Rugged Innovations on Display

At GITEX EUROPE 2025, DOOGEE will showcase an impressive lineup of AI-enhanced devices engineered for durability, performance, and real-world utility:

V Max Series – Rugged Meets Intelligent

•V Max Play: Built-in projector transforms any surface into a 100” screen—ideal for field presentations or movie nights under the stars.

•V Max LR: Precision laser rangefinder for professionals in construction, surveying, or outdoor measurement tasks.

DOOGEE Wearables – Stay Connected, Anywhere

•Explore a range of smartwatches built for fitness, fieldwork, and outdoor adventure—with long battery life and rugged water resistance.

Join Us in Berlin

GITEX EUROPE 2025

May 21–23, 2025

Hall 2.2 | Booth D10 | Messe Berlin

Learn more at: www.doogee.cc/event

Meet the team, test the tech, and experience the future of rugged AI mobility.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.