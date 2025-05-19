Gov. Lee, TDOE Celebrate Successful Launch of Education Freedom Scholarship Program, Receives More than 33,000 Applications

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Governor Bill Lee announced that the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) received more than 33,000 applications for Education Freedom Scholarships (EFS) within hours of the program’s launch. Tennessee’s first-ever universal school choice program empowers parents with the ability to choose the school that best fits their child’s needs, regardless of income level or zip code.

Interested families are encouraged to continue applying for the program, as the application review process is just beginning and a waitlist will be established, should additional seats become available.

“This remarkable response demonstrates what we have known all along: Tennessee parents want choices when it comes to their child’s education,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful to the General Assembly for their partnership in delivering universal school choice to families across our state, and I thank the Department of Education for their dedication to a smooth implementation.”

For the 2025-26 school year, 20,000 scholarships will be awarded to be used at more than 200 participating private schools, with the updated list of schools officially registered or intending to participate available on the EFS webpage.

“The response to universal school choice in Tennessee has been an overwhelming success,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “Families have embraced the educational opportunities that have been unleashed for their students through the state’s Education Freedom Scholarship program.”

We continue to invite all interested families to apply for Tennessee's first-ever universal school choice program here. The department is beginning to review applications, and completed applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. Families will receive an email from Notifications@TheoLearning.com with application status updates and next steps.

Background:

During the Tennessee General Assembly's extraordinary legislative session in January, legislators passed the Tennessee Education Freedom Act, and Governor Bill Lee signed the landmark legislation to establish Tennessee’s universal school choice program into law on February 12, 2025.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2025, the State Board of Education held a special called meeting to hear the Education Freedom Scholarship Act emergency rules , which further fleshed out the law, defined terms, and established processes and procedures for the scholarships. During the meeting, the emergency rules received a unanimous positive recommendation, marking another pivotal step in the implementation process. The emergency rules will remain in effect for 180 days while the department and State Board of Education work to promulgate permanent rules.

To learn more about the EFS Program and access additional resources, visit the EFS webpage.

