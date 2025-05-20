Off-Market Property Deals Gain Momentum as Investors Seek Strategic Edge in Tight Market

Moxin Reza, Investor Partner Group

ESSENDON, MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Australia’s property market shifts under the weight of rising interest rates and tighter lending conditions, a growing number of investors are turning to off-market property acquisitions — a trend gaining traction across Victoria and beyond.According to Moxin Reza, Founder and Investment Strategist at Investor Partner Group (IPG), off-market deals have become a powerful tool for discerning investors looking to unlock high-performance assets ahead of the wider market.“In 2025, smart investors are steering clear of crowded auctions and public listings,” Reza said. “They’re negotiating directly on properties that aren’t advertised, giving them a strategic edge in pricing, terms, and speed.”Off-market transactions — properties that are sold without public advertising or listing — are increasingly seen as a way to secure favourable outcomes in a competitive environment. From development-ready sites to high-yield investment properties, IPG has facilitated dozens of these deals across growth corridors like Geelong, Ballarat, and outer Melbourne suburbs.Why Off-Market Property Is Gaining Ground:1. Lower competition often leads to better terms and more transparent negotiations2. Faster transactions without the delays or volatility of public auctions3. Access to motivated sellers, including downsizers, developers, and distressed owners4. Customised deal structures tailored to investor needsWhile off-market deals have long been used by sophisticated investors, their rise among everyday Australians reflects growing demand for smarter, research-driven investment pathways in a cooling market.“The market has matured — people want options that aren’t cookie-cutter,” Reza said. “Off-market strategies allow investors to be more selective and mitigate risk at a time when the margin for error is shrinking.”This trend also points to a broader shift in how investors engage with property professionals — favouring firms with deeper networks and access to hidden opportunities, rather than relying solely on what’s publicly available.

