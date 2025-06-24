NDIS Expert Reveals the Red Flag Families Must Spot Before Signing with a Provider

Kerry Bolton, CEO and founder of Caring Lotus

Kerry Bolton of Caring Lotus shares how personalised staff matching leads to better outcomes for NDIS participants.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kerry Bolton, founder and owner of Caring Lotus, is calling on NDIS participants and their families to ask one simple question that could transform the quality of care they receive: “How are support staff matched with participants?”According to Bolton, this question is rarely asked, yet it quickly separates thoughtful, participant-focused providers from those operating on a roster-filling mindset.“Too many agencies match support workers to participants based on nothing more than availability,” said Bolton. “But the difference between a routine service and truly life-enhancing support often comes down to the quality of that match.”Matching with Purpose, Not Just AvailabilityCaring Lotus is built on a belief that care should never feel clinical. Bolton says effective matching requires careful consideration of communication styles, personality types, interests, and social preferences—not just who is free on a given day.“NDIS participants are people first. They deserve to be understood as individuals,” she said. “When there’s genuine alignment between the participant and the support worker, it becomes more than just assistance—it becomes connection, consistency and progress.”The Red Flag Most People MissBolton also warns of one major red flag that tends to surface during an initial consultation with a new provider: a lack of curiosity.“If the provider isn’t asking meaningful questions from the very start, that’s a huge warning sign,” she said. “Every participant has a different story, different goals, and different needs. Failing to show genuine interest in that is a clear indication the provider is focused on ticking boxes, not building relationships.”Real Support Is Built on TrustCaring Lotus has gained attention for its focus on restoring dignity and choice to participants by leading with empathy. Bolton believes that the best outcomes in NDIS care are rooted in emotional safety, trust, and long-term connection—not just task delivery.“It’s not about how many services a provider offers on paper,” she explained. “It’s about how those services are delivered. If participants don’t feel seen, heard or understood, the support won’t empower them—it will simply maintain them.”A Call for Higher Standards Across the SectorWith an increasing number of providers entering the NDIS space, Bolton is urging participants and their families to be more discerning in the selection process.“The right support team can change a participant’s outlook on life,” she said. “We need to raise the standard and encourage more providers to view support as a relationship, not a roster.”Caring Lotus continues to lead by example, using a personalised matching process that has helped build long-lasting, uplifting care partnerships across the community.

