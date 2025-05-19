DC EXPORT Introduces New Skincare Approach Based on Research and Tradition DC EXPORT Introduces New Skincare Approach Based on Research and Tradition DC EXPORT Introduces New Skincare Approach Based on Research and Tradition

SHENGZHEN, CHINA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinese skincare company DC EXPORT announced a brand renewal this month, introducing a skincare methodology that combines scientific research with traditional Eastern wellness concepts. The company's approach focuses on addressing skin needs across different age groups and skin conditions by working with natural skin processes rather than against them.The brand has updated its visual identity with a new logo inspired by the Möbius strip, representing their integrated skincare philosophy. Their new messaging emphasizes healthy skin as the foundation of beauty, reflecting their focus on skin health rather than quick transformations.From Personal Experience to Brand PhilosophyDC founder Ye Haiyang's interest in developing a different skincare approach began with her own skin challenges. After experiencing persistent issues that worsened despite trying various intensive products, Ye began researching skin physiology and cellular processes."I realized that sustainable skincare should work in harmony with the skin's natural functions," Ye explains. This insight led her to explore both modern biotechnology and concepts from traditional Chinese medicine.Working with researchers across various fields, Ye's team studied cellular biology and circulation systems while incorporating principles from Eastern wellness traditions. Their research evolved into a comprehensive approach that considers how skin needs change at different life stages and aims to support natural skin functions rather than override them.A Comprehensive Approach to Skin HealthThe company's skincare system addresses multiple aspects of skin function through a sequential approach. Rather than focusing solely on specific ingredients or immediate results, their method considers how skin repairs, processes nutrients, and maintains its structure over time.The first phase focuses on supporting skin barrier repair, particularly beneficial for sensitive or compromised skin. This is followed by techniques aimed at supporting cellular energy processes, which the company notes is especially relevant for those experiencing dullness or fatigue, often seen in younger adults managing busy lifestyles.For those noticing early signs of aging, typically past age 25, the system incorporates methods to enhance nutrient absorption and utilization. As skin metabolism naturally slows with age, particularly after 30, the approach includes techniques to improve circulation and cellular communication.The final phase addresses age-related structural changes more directly, with particular relevance for those over 35 experiencing concerns like loss of firmness or more visible lines.Throughout these approaches, the company integrates concepts from Eastern wellness traditions that emphasize balance and prevention alongside modern scientific understanding of skin physiology.Research-Based FormulationDC EXPORT has incorporated AI-assisted technology in their formulation development process, which they use to analyze ingredient interactions and optimize formulations. The company maintains strict standards for ingredient selection, emphasizing both efficacy and safety."We believe skincare should never compromise safety for short-term results," notes Ye. The company's research process involves extensive testing and refinement before products are finalized.Upcoming Research PublicationDC EXPORT plans to release a white paper detailing their research findings and methodology. This document will outline their approach to formulation and explain the principles behind their skincare system.The white paper will combine insights from various disciplines including skin biology, formulation science, and traditional wellness concepts. According to the company, this research represents several years of development and testing.Industry analysts note that as consumer expectations for skincare products continue to evolve, approaches that combine scientific rigor with a focus on long-term skin health may represent an emerging trend in the market."Our goal is to contribute meaningful research to the skincare field," says Ye. "We hope our findings will help advance understanding of how to support skin health effectively and gently throughout different life stages."Official website：Facebook：Instagram：Titok：

