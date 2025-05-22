MetaCode M and HKU Host Global AI/Data Forum to Launch Borderless Career Programs

[HKU DSA X MetaCode – Global AI∙Data Trend Forum]

From university partnerships to global bootcamps, MetaCode M is redefining career education for the next generation of AI and data professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- [HKU DSA X MetaCode – Global AI∙Data Trend Forum]A Global Career Begins HereMetaCode M, a global AI and data education platform, co-hosted the Global AI/Data Trends Forum with the Data Science Association (DSA) of the University of Hong Kong (HKU) from April 7 to 25, 2025. The forum gathered over 100 participants — 70 online and 30 in person — and served as a launchpad for students across Asia interested in data, AI, and tech careers.What set this forum apart was its practical focus. Instead of abstract lectures, students joined live career mentoring sessions led by professionals from top tech companies. Topics included global job interviews, portfolio building, and real-world workflows in AI and analytics. On the opening day, MetaCode M and HKU DSA signed an MOU to expand this partnership, with plans for future mock interviews, technical workshops, and international project-based training.Global Bootcamp with Over 150 Global ParticipantsAs of June 2025, MetaCode M has officially launched its fully online, English-language Global Bootcamp in Data and Business Analytics. The program is currently underway with more than 150 learners from universities and institutions around the world already participating.Designed for both students and working professionals, the bootcamp combines flexible VOD learning with live mentoring and personalized portfolio feedback. It serves not only aspiring analysts, but also non-developer professionals such as marketers and project managers who increasingly require data literacy and AI fluency. In response to rising demand for generative AI expertise, a separate AI/LLM track — focused on real-world applications — is set to begin in Fall 2025. MetaCode M’s bootcamps aim to equip learners with practical skills, hands-on project experience, and the readiness to succeed in the global tech market.Building a Truly Global Career Platform WorldwideUnlike domestic providers focused on government-funded programs, MetaCode M has positioned itself as a truly global career platform. With legal entities established in both the United States and Singapore, the company offers borderless access to high-quality education and international collaboration.To date, MetaCode M has worked with over 30 university departments globally, delivering more than 10 international seminars and reaching 400+ students. These sessions are led by engineers and data scientists working at the forefront of industry and designed to close the gap between academic learning and employment.Cross-Border Innovation Through Real-World Case CompetitionsAs part of its cross-border programs, MetaCode M partnered with the University of Guelph in Canada to host a case competition focused on AI and business automation. Students from engineering, data science, and business majors solved real-world problems under the guidance of industry mentors.Top teams earned early access to the upcoming bootcamp and 1:1 career mentoring. This initiative highlighted MetaCode M’s belief that education should not be passive, but grounded in real problem-solving.Free Career Mentoring for Students at Global UniversitiesBeyond structured programs, MetaCode M also offers free mentoring sessions for students at 40+ universities across the U.S., U.K., Hong Kong, Singapore, and beyond. Over 500 students have benefited from sessions on resume building, interview preparation, and portfolio reviews.These programs support learners from both technical and non-technical backgrounds, including students from business, liberal arts, and marketing. The focus is on making global tech careers accessible — regardless of major or geography.Redefining Career Education for a Global Tech EconomyMetaCode M is a global education platform focused on building real-world, career-ready skills in AI and data through globally accessible programs. From English-language bootcamps and one-on-one career mentoring to international university collaborations, the company helps learners prepare for high-demand roles in the global tech market.Through hands-on portfolio development, interview preparation, and job placement support, MetaCode M empowers students and professionals—regardless of background or geography—to translate their potential into global career success. With operations across Asia, North America, and Southeast Asia, MetaCode M continues to shape a truly borderless future of tech education.Metacode Global Website: www.metacodes.ai Contact us: h.metacode@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.