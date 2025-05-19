Basic Education commemorates International Day of the Boy Child

In a powerful show of unity, the Department of Basic Education, together with partners from across government, the private sector and civil society, commemorated the International Day of the Boy Child with a landmark event held at Thaba Tshwane in Centurion under the inspiring theme: “The Legends, The Youngins and The Boys.”

The gathering brought together policy leaders, community stakeholders and cultural icons, all focused on promoting the agency, wellbeing and positive development of young boys in South Africa.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Basic Education Ms. Siviwe Gwarube reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring that boys are equipped to grow into emotionally grounded, responsible and empowered men.

“Today is about more than just symbolism — it’s about making space for boys to be seen, heard and nurtured in a society that often overlooks their vulnerabilities. Together, we are building bridges between the legends who paved the way, the youngins carrying today’s promise, and the boys who represent our future,” refleceted Minister Gwarube.

Deputy Minister Dr. Reginah Mhaule emphasised the importance of sustained partnerships in addressing the social, educational and psychological challenges faced by boys, particularly in underserved communities.

“We cannot speak about nation building without investing deliberately in the boy child. With our partners across sectors, we are committing to shaping environments where boys are mentored, guided and inspired to become agents of positive change,” she noted.

Other government voices lending their agency to the occasion were Deputy Minister of Social Development Mr. Ganief Hendricks, who underscored the importance of early, community-based interventions, and Deputy Minister in the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms. Steve Letsike, who called for the dismantling of harmful gender norms and the cultivation of compassionate leadership among boys.

