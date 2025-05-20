Awaken The New Feminine Paradigm: Schamet Horsfield’s Empowered Vision For Transformational Leadership

Guidebook for developing Intuition and Psychic Abilities Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm of Leadership Summit Wounds to Wisdom to Superpowers

New Paradigm Leader Schamet Horsfield Launches Transformational Oracle Decks, New Feminine Paradigm Leadership Summit, and Emotional Intelligence Guidebook

Transform wounds to wisdom, wisdom to superpowers to manifest an abundant life, a life of your wildest dreams.” — Schamet Horsfield

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowered Feminine Leader Schamet Horsfield Launches Transformational Oracle Decks, New Feminine Paradigm Leadership Summit, and Emotional Intelligence Guidebook

Visionary empowerment leader, author, and transformational coach Schamet Horsfield is ushering in a new era of heart-centered leadership and spiritual awakening with the launch of multiple transformative offerings. These include her highly anticipated Awaken the Oracle Within Oracle Card Deck and Guidebook, the Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm Leadership Summit, and the 3-Day Awaken the Empowered Leader Within Workshop. In alignment with her mission to heal and empower, Horsfield also unveils her groundbreaking emotional intelligence guidebook, Wounds to Wisdom: Transform Wounds to Wisdom to Superpowers, and her guidebook to support the spiritual awakening journey and develop Intution, Awaken the Oracle Within.

A Global Movement for Heart-Led Leadership

At the core of Horsfield's movement is the Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm Leadership Summit, a free global event featuring 24 New Thought Leaders and visionaries. This virtual summit promotes a new model of leadership rooted in emotional intelligence, intuition, and soulful authenticity. Inspired by the Dalai Lama’s powerful message that "The Western woman will change the world," the summit is an invitation for women around the world to rise into their power as conscious leaders and catalysts for change.

"This isn’t just a summit," says Horsfield, "it’s a soul call. We’re gathering to ignite a revolution of heart-led leadership that can transform not only lives but the future of our planet."

The summit is free to attend, with a VIP option available that includes workshop recordings and bonus gifts from the speakers. All profits from the VIP option will be donated to support the prevention of human trafficking, weaving activism into spiritual service.

Workshop: Awaken the Empowered Leader Within

Complementing the summit is Horsfield’s 3-Day Awaken the Empowered Leader Within Workshop, designed to help participants unlock their soul's mission, transmute emotional wounds, and embrace their sacred leadership gifts. This immersive experience offers practical tools and soul-aligned strategies for stepping into embodied empowerment and visionary leadership with New Thought leaders and teachers such as Anodea Judith, Geeta Sidhu-Robb, and Schamet Horsfield will be teaching her Manifest Like a Jedi Master Masterclass, and teachers from all over the world will be guiding a Transformative live workshop that will offer transformation, empowerment, and soul purpose alignment.

Introducing the launch of A New Tool for Inner Transformation and awakening intuition: Awaken the Oracle Within

Now available for pre-order, The Awaken the Oracle Within Oracle Card Deck and Guidebook is a Guidebook for developing Intuition. It was created to support individuals on their spiritual awakening journey. With stunning, majestic artwork and a comprehensive guidebook, this deck offers potent transmissions that activate intuition, expand psychic abilities, and align users with their soul purpose.

"Whether you're just beginning your journey or are a seasoned mystic, this deck is a gateway to the divine wisdom within," shares Horsfield. "It blends spiritual teachings, mindfulness practices, psychology, and clairvoyant tools to awaken the Oracle inside us all."

The deck and guidebook serve as companions to Horsfield’s larger body of work, including her Wounds to Wisdom to Oracle School, podcast and the Awaken the Oracle Within intuition and development training.

Wounds to Wisdom: Transforming Wounds to Wisdom to Superpowers

Central to Horsfield’s work is her newly released emotional intelligence guidebook, Wounds to Wisdom Oracle: Transform Wounds to Wisdom, Wisdom to Superpowers. This deeply healing resource invites readers to explore and transmute core emotional wounds—including the Mother Wound, Father Wound, Sister Wound, and Brother Wound—as sacred gateways to wisdom, empowerment, and manifestation.If you are ready to turn your pain to power to aligned purpose this is for you.

With her signature blend of positive psychology, mindfulness, quantum healing, clairvoyant tools and spiritual insight, Horsfield offers a pathway for readers to move from pain to power to soul purpose, from trauma to triumph. From Victim to Victor. Her transformational framework helps individuals reclaim their inner authority, embrace their authentic power, and manifest their most abundant lives, lives of their wildest dreams.

A Legacy of Soul-Led Leadership

Schamet Horsfield is the founder and CEO of Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm, a global movement, Awaken the Oracle Within, and Wounds to Wisdom Oracle School, devoted to emotional and spiritual transformation. With more than three decades of experience in healing, mentorship, and intuitive development, she has become a leading voice in the feminine empowerment space.

Known for her holistic and soul-centered approach, Horsfield believes that every wound holds the potential for wisdom, and every woman holds the power to lead. "When we transform our wounds to wisdom, wisdom to superpowers we have the ability to manifest an abundant life, a life of our wildest dreams," Schamet Horsfield believes this as it has been her experience within her own journey and in the journey of guiding and facilitating transformation for her soul clients.

For interviews, speaker inquiries, and press kits, contact: Email: schamet@schamethorsfield.com

For more information about Schamet Horsfield and her work, visit Awaken the New Feminine Paradigm, Schamet Horsfield, or follow her on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Feedback and community testimonials can be found at Schamet’s Reviews.

Transform Wounds to your Wisdom, Wisdom to your Superpowers with Schamet Horsfield

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.