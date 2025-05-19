Buscar Company Announces Strategic Partnership with Mother Lode Mining, Ltd. and Development Plans for Treasure Canyon

Buscar Company

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Markets, is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in mining operations through a strategic partnership with Dr. Beagles of Mother Lode Mining, Ltd. This collaboration aims to unlock the potential of the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, located in Plumas County, California, using innovative and sustainable mining practices.Record Gold Prices Supercharge Asset Growth for Buscar CompanyGold prices have skyrocketed by 75% over the past 18 months, reaching an unprecedented $3,250 per ounce as of May 2025, driven by persistent global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and robust investor demand for safe-haven assets. This extraordinary rally has significantly amplified the value of Buscar Company’s mining assets, particularly those managed by its subsidiary, Eon Discovery Inc., which controls high-potential gold mining claims in California. The estimated reserves under Eon Discovery have appreciated by over 75%, substantially boosting Buscar’s overall enterprise value and fortifying its financial position.“With gold prices hitting all-time highs, our mining assets have experienced a remarkable surge in value, unlocking significant opportunities for growth,” said Alexander Dekhtyar, Chairman and CEO of Buscar Company.“This surge, coupled with our strategic diversification into high-value mineral assets and sustainable mining practices, positions Buscar for robust long-term growth and enhanced shareholder value in an increasingly dynamic market.”Strategic Partnership with Mother Lode Mining, Ltd.Buscar Company has entered into an Independent Contractor Agreement with Mother Lode Mining, Ltd., California’s oldest still-operating mining company, effective March 31, 2025. Leading this effort is Dr. Beagles, PhD in Hydro Geology, Master’s Degree in Mining Engineering, and BS in Quantum Physics, who owns Mother Lode Mining, Engineering & Geologic Reports. Dr. Beagles, a lifetime member of Marquis Who’s Who of America, brings extensive expertise in National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) geological reporting and innovative technologies, including his proprietary Plasma Incubator Reactor System (PIRS) and Plasma Extractor System (PES).Under the agreement, Dr. Beagles and his team will prepare a comprehensive Phase 1 NI 43-101 Geologic Report for the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine. This report will include a detailed geological evaluation, site planning, and a professional business plan to assess proven reserves of noble metals, rare earth elements (REEs), and base metals. Additionally, recognizing its status as a U.S. public company, Buscar Company has commissioned an SK-1300 report, aligned with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) standards. This dual-reporting approach ensures compliance with Canadian and U.S. regulatory frameworks, enhancing transparency and credibility for investors.Dr. Beagles’ involvement introduces the potential application of his Plasma Extractor System, which he claims can recover 3 to 10 times more gold, particularly colloidal and monoatomic gold, from black sand concentrates compared to standard assays. This technology could significantly elevate the mine’s resource estimates, pending independent verification through the ongoing assessments.Company Goals and VisionBuscar Company’s primary objective is to develop the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine responsibly using green mining technologies to minimize environmental impact while maximizing resource recovery. The NI 43-101 and SK-1300 reports, led by Dr. Beagles, will serve as critical tools to:• Develop a detailed site plan and operational strategy, potentially integrating plasma-based extraction methods.• Provide a financial proforma and breakeven analysis to attract investors and demonstrate profitability.• Position the company for future phases of development, including advanced drilling and construction, subject to the initial report’s outcomes.“Our partnership with Dr. Beagles and Mother Lode Mining, Ltd. reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in the mining sector,” said Alexander Dekhtyar. “The Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, bolstered by soaring gold prices, offers a unique opportunity to create U.S. jobs while adhering to the highest industry standards. Dr. Beagles’ expertise and cutting-edge technology could revolutionize our approach, and we are excited to see the results of this collaboration.”Next StepsThe Phase 1 NI 43-101 evaluation is underway, with Dr. Beagles’ team conducting on-site assessments and sample analysis at certified labs. Buscar Company anticipates receiving the initial report and accompanying SK-1300 documentation in the coming months, pending the completion of fieldwork and assays. Depending on the findings, the company may pursue Phase 2 or 3 evaluations to explore the mine’s potential further, potentially incorporating Dr. Beagles’ plasma technology.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with Mother Lode Mining, Ltd., the potential of the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, the anticipated impact of gold price increases on asset value and enterprise growth, the effectiveness of Dr. Beagles’ Plasma Extractor System, the timing and results of the NI 43-101 and SK-1300 reports, and the company’s plans for future development and profitability, are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.Such risks include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in gold and other metal prices, challenges in verifying resource estimates, regulatory hurdles, technological limitations, and unforeseen operational or environmental challenges. 