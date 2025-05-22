Commercial Drone Market Share and Growth Analysis: 20.8% CAGR Projected to Drive Market to USD 65.25 Billion by 2032

Commercial Drone Industry

NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial drone market growth was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 17.34 billion in 2025 to USD 65.25 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. In 2024, North America dominated the commercial drone market with a market share of 31.31%.A drone, also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle, is a flying device, equipped with a camera and sensor. Different industries are investing in drone technology and increasing their awareness regarding the advantages of using drones in commercial applications. Moreover, many firms are investing in startups to address the need for drone portfolios such as air taxis, surveying, logistics, monitoring, surveillance, and mapping. These factors are aiding market augmentation.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Commercial Drone Market Size, Industry Share, Forecast, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research Report:List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:3D Robotics, Inc. (U.S.)Aeronavics Ltd. (New Zealand)AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)Autel Robotics (China)Ehang Holdings Limited (China)FLIR Systems, Inc. (U.S.)Teal Drones (U.S.)Holy Stone (China)Intel Corporation (U.S.)AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)Parrot Group (France)PrecisionHawk, Inc. (U.S.)Skydio, Inc. (U.S.)SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Yuneec Holding Ltd (China)Market Drivers and Restraints:Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies to Bolster Market GrowthTechnological breakthroughs in electronics, such as microcontrollers, processors, mobile hardware, cameras, and modern computing, have modernized the product line for commercial drones. Moreover, these advancements enable businesses to build in-house annotation and measurement tools for calculating volume, distance, and area. As a result, enterprises worldwide are demanding the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions to extract accurate results from vast amounts of data available, thus aiding the commercial drone market growth.On the other hand, limited number of skilled drone pilots, lack of appropriate infrastructure, and uniform air traffic management regulations across different countries will hamper market proliferation in the forthcoming years.Market Segmentation:By Weight Analysis2Kg2Kg – 25Kg25 Kg – 150By Technology AnalysisHardwareSoftwareBy TechnologyFully AutonomousSemi-autonomousRemote OperatedBy ApplicationFilming & PhotographyHorticulture and AgricultureInspectionMaintenanceRegional Insights:North America captured majority of the commercial drone market share in 2022, owing to the presence of leading drone manufacturers in the U.S. and growing adoption of commercial drones. As per the Federal Aviation Administration FAA, 872,694 drones were registered in the U.S. in May 2021.The Europe market is projected to grow substantially owing to rising use of drones for commercial applications in France, U.K., and Germany.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forthcoming years due to the growing number of drone manufacturers and operators in the region. This rise is owing to the rising investments in drone technology by OEMs and governments in the region.Ask for Customization:Competitive Landscape:Leading Companies Sign Collaboration Deals to Hold Significant Market ShareIndustry leaders often make strategic moves to maximize profits to earn larger revenues. In some cases, they join other players in research and development to unveil new products and develop new technologies to meet changing requirements. For example, in October 2021, FIXAR, a leading commercial drone design and software developer signed an exclusivity agreement with Paras Aerospace, for FIXAR unmanned solution distribution in India. The companies will join forces to ensure access to cost-effective and efficient drones such as the FIXAR INDOOR and Fizar 007 in the Indian market.Report Coverage:The report provides valuable insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats influencing market dynamics and valuation. The market is studied exhaustively by dividing it into segments and regions. Market share and valuation of each segment and region is also given in the report. Moreover, recent developments undertaken by key companies are also documented in the report.Key Industry Developments:September 2022 – Japan-based Drone Fund, the world’s largest drone-focused venture capital firm, invested USD 40 million in Indian drone manufacturing companies. The investment aims to support the development of a complete drone ecosystem in India, enabling local sourcing of drone components.September 2022 – Drone Nerds, one of the largest authorized dealers of DJI UAVs, launched the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise. This new commercial drone is tailored for enterprise use, offering essential features for professional operations while excluding high-end functionalities to maintain cost-effectiveness.Get a Quote Now:Read Related Insights: Smart Weapons Market Size, Share, 2032 Air Charter Service Market Share, Size, Trends, 2032

