Shahab Ahmed, a world-renowned lawyer and distinguished Harvard alumni releases his Best Seller book

Best Seller Book: How to be the best In-House Lawyer in the world

This exciting book tells the tale of corporate and criminal legal battles fought and won across four continents

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shahab Ahmed an internationally recognized American lawyer and Chief Legal Officer for the Binary Holdings, a leading global technology and Web 3 company, has released his book “How to be the best In-House lawyer in the world”, available at Amazon and other reputable retailers globally. To purchase, go on Amazon.com or contact your local retailer (ISBN: 9798349335556).Shahab Ahmed, originally a California lawyer, has the unique position of practicing law across four continents (North America, Europe, Asia and Africa) and has held top legal positions at companies like Microsoft, Chewy and Etihad Airways. In this book, he tells the stories of fighting global legal battles and winning with a perfect record.“I have been blessed enough to have one of the most exciting and thrilling careers anybody can have at global scale. I have lived in Seattle, Miami, Brussels, Dubai and now Bangkok, and have fought and won battles worth billions of dollars in the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Bombay, Singapore, Bangkok, Switzerland, UAE and Nigeria. I wrote this book because I wanted to give back to the legal and business community and share my experiences for lawyers growing through the ranks.” said, Shahab Ahmed.From making high stakes politically charged M&As work, fighting international litigation worth billions, executing on multi-billion dollar deals, defending executives being prosecuted for white collar crimes, to working with politicians in DC, Brussels, Dubai, Singapore and Hong Kong to shape regulations, in this book, Shahab delightfully explains his experiences and adventures. He also provides practical tips on how to achieve outcomes that deliver real results.“This book is less about legalese - it's about CEO and board room level strategies that you can deploy to win 100% of the time.” said, Shahab Ahmed.His newly released best seller book is available to purchase on Amazon and other retailers.About Shahab AhmedShahab Ahmed is an award winning internationally recognized lawyer, known for his global approach to winning legal battles and running large legal organizations. He has lived and practiced in Seattle, Miami, Brussels, Dubai and Bangkok at companies like Binary Holdings, Chewy, Microsoft and Etihad Airways. He is the author of numerous legal publications and a frequent speaker at global legal events.

