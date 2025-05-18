Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy H. McCain

CANADA, May 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Executive Director of the World Food Programme, Cindy H. McCain, on the margins of the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada’s support for the World Food Programme and its lifesaving work in Gaza. To that end, he emphasized Canada’s $100 million support earlier this year for the United Nations and other trusted partners in providing food and humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

