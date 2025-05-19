NuLuTours.com Expands Popular Downtown Louisville Walking Tours

Downtown Louisville Walking Tours - NuLuTours.com

The Walking Tours of Downtown Louisville Offer Immersive Experiences in History, Cuisine, and Culture

Our Downtown Louisville Walking Tours have always been popular, but this year we're opening previously private experiences to the public.” — David Dominé

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuLu Tours, founded by acclaimed author and Louisville historian David Dominé, is thrilled to announce an expanded lineup of Downtown Louisville Walking Tours for the 2025 season. Offering a unique blend of history, culture, and local cuisine, these guided walking tours provide an engaging way for both visitors and residents to explore Louisville’s vibrant neighborhoods.“Our Downtown Louisville Walking Tours have always been popular, but this year we're opening previously private experiences to the public,” said Dominé. “Louisville has so much rich history and vibrant culture, and these tours showcase all that in exciting, experiential ways.”Highlighted among the newly public tours is the NuLu Sites and Bites Walking Tour, a three-hour exploration of the trendy East Market District, known locally as NuLu. Participants will sample iconic Louisville flavors at renowned spots like Parlour Pizza and Muth’s Candies. The tour concludes with an authentic bourbon tasting at Evergreen Liquors. This intimate culinary and cultural tour runs Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m., or by appointment for small groups, priced at $129 per person.Additionally, the Misfits and Mayhem Walking Tour invites guests to join a friendly poet-guide and delve into the colorful, storied past of downtown Louisville’s legendary figures and prohibition-era history. Key landmarks visited include the historic Belvedere, Whiskey Row, and the legendary Seelbach Hotel. This tour, priced at $45 per person and available Friday and Saturday evenings, includes a signature cocktail at The Misfit Lou.Photography enthusiasts can enjoy the Old Louisville Paranormal Photography Tour, showcasing America’s most haunted neighborhood through an artistic lens. This tour begins with a drink at Buck’s Restaurant and Bar and runs daily at 7 p.m. for $49 per person.All tours have limited capacity to ensure an immersive and personal experience. Reservations can be made through the official website: https://nulutours.com/ About David Dominé:David Dominé is an award-winning author, educator, and guide, celebrated for his engaging storytelling that highlights Louisville’s fascinating history and culture. His notable works include the true-crime memoir, A Dark Room in Glitter Ball City, recognized nationally for its compelling narrative. Dominé’s tours combine his passion for history, architecture, and local folklore, making each Downtown Louisville Walking Tour unforgettable. NuLu Tours is a specialized offering under Louisville Historic Tours, providing curated walking tours that explore distinct neighborhoods and cultural highlights in downtown Louisville.For more information or to book your tour, please visit https://nulutours.com/ or contact info@louisvillehistorictours.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.