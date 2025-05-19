Dr. David Samadi Issues Statement on President Biden’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden facing the challenge of an aggressive form of prostate cancer that’s metastasized to the bones Prostate Cancer Surgeon, Dr. David Samadi, is the author of Prostate Caner, Now What?, available on Amazon

Renowned NYC Urologic Oncologist Offers Insight on Gleason 9 Disease with Bone Metastases and Urges Public Awareness

While a diagnosis of this nature is serious, there are treatment paths available that can improve both longevity and quality of life.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the recent announcement from the personal office of former President Joe Biden, world-renowned urologic oncologist and prostate cancer expert Dr. David Samadi has issued a statement to address public concern and provide medical insight on the nature of the President’s diagnosis.According to the statement from President Biden’s office, the former President was diagnosed last week with prostate cancer, with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) — the most aggressive form of the disease — and metastasis to the bone. Dr. Samadi, a leading authority in prostate oncology and author of the book Prostate Cancer, Now What? , provided an expert response to the news:“A Gleason score of 9 with bone metastases represents an advanced and aggressive stage of prostate cancer,” said Dr. Samadi. “The cancer has moved beyond the prostate and spread to the bone — commonly referred to as bone metastases,. This spread typically results in more complex treatment challenges and unfortunately, a poorer prognosis.”“That said,” Dr. Samadi continued, “the positive news is that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive. This means it may respond well to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), also known as hormonal treatment. This is currently the best initial course of action for managing the disease and potentially slowing its progression.”Dr. Samadi emphasized that while a diagnosis of this nature is serious, there are treatment paths available that can improve both longevity and quality of life.“Many patients with hormone-sensitive metastatic prostate cancer are able to live productive and meaningful lives with the right treatment plan,” he said. “President Biden’s medical team will likely pursue a combination of systemic hormonal therapy and close monitoring to manage the disease effectively.”As a public figure who has dedicated his career to educating men and families about prostate cancer, Dr. Samadi hopes this moment will inspire more men to prioritize early screening and discussions with their physicians.“Prostate cancer, when caught early, is highly treatable. Unfortunately, too many men avoid screening due to stigma or lack of information. I encourage men over 50 — or earlier if there’s a family history — to speak with their doctors about PSA testing and other screening tools,” Dr. Samadi added.Dr. Samadi’s acclaimed guide, Prostate Cancer: Now What?, provides readers with clear, compassionate guidance following a prostate cancer diagnosis, and serves as a roadmap for understanding treatment options, emotional resilience, and long-term management.For more information, resources, and support, please visit www.drsamadi.com http://www.drsamadi.com/ ).About Dr. David Samadi: Dr. David Samadi is a board-certified urologic oncologist, robotic prostate surgeon, and prostate cancer expert. With decades of experience treating thousands of patients, he is internationally recognized for his work in the early detection and management of prostate cancer. He is the author of Prostate Cancer: Now What?, a comprehensive guide to understanding the diagnosis, treatment options, and navigating life after cancer.

