Wyoming Air National Guard commander promoted to brigadier general

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — U.S. Air Force Col. Barry Deibert was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Wyoming National Guard’s Joint Force Readiness Center on May 17, 2025.

Deibert is known for his integrity, honesty and perseverance—qualities that have shaped his decades of service and earned him the respect of those he leads. As the assistant adjutant general for air and commander of the Wyoming Air National Guard, he oversees more than 1,200 Airmen who support a wide range of national, state and community missions.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general of Wyoming, presided over the ceremony and commended Deibert for his lifelong dedication to service and community in addition to being a caring leader.

“You look at his entire life, and he is the epitome of a citizen Airman—serving full time while also teaching in our schools,” said Porter. “Every chance Deibert has to make an impact—to make the world and our state a better place—he takes it. It’s a privilege to be here today to celebrate you.”

Surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Airmen and Soldiers, Brig. Gen. Deibert received his new rank in a ceremony filled with pride and tradition. Among the honored guests was his father, August Anton Deibert a 97-year-old U.S. Army veteran who is the recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service in the Korean War.

The importance of family was a theme throughout the ceremony. Porter acknowledged their vital role, noting that continued service would not be possible without their support.

Deibert’s wife, Pat, and daughter, Darcy, had the honor of pinning on his brigadier general rank. The pinning ceremony, a time-honored tradition, marks the first time the new rank is officially placed on the uniform. The star, representing general officer rank, traces its lineage to a 1780 decree by Gen. George Washington during the War for American Independence. It is customary for close family or friends to participate, symbolizing the contributions they’ve made to the officer’s career.

In his first remarks as a general officer, Deibert spoke with humility and reflected on his journey, including an earlier retirement before being asked—several times—to return to service. Eventually, he answered the call.

“Standing here today, wearing this rank—it’s humbling,” said Deibert.

With humor, he added, “That could be a trivia question: How long does it take for an airman basic to make brigadier general? 39 years.” The audience laughed, and he continued, “But it’s a culmination of years of service, sacrifice, and support—and I’m not talking about mine. I’m talking about everyone else in this room. This promotion isn’t about a single person. It’s about all the people I’ve had the privilege to serve with. To the Airmen I’ve worked alongside—you’ve inspired me and continue to. Airmen are the magic.”

Deibert closed by saying he views his new role not as a reward, but as a responsibility.

“This wasn’t in my original plan. But I’m humbled and grateful for the support. Stay strong, be proud, and fly for the brand.”

The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Air Force song, followed by the Army song—in honor of his father, Corporal August Anton Deibert.