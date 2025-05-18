Tattnall County, GA (Nay 18, 2025) – On Sunday, May 18, 2025, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at around 11:30 p.m., Tattnall County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home off Baxter Durrence Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the bodies of four deceased individuals from an apparent murder-suicide.

Three additional residents, including a six-month-old baby, were located at the home and were not injured.

The deceased victims have been identified as:

• Veronica Quevedo Torres, age 51

• Leslie Johana Marrufo Torres, age 24

• Edilberto “Eddie” Marin-Torres, age 18

Octavia Chihuahua Castro, age 42, was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The bodies will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for autopsies.