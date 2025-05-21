Avenio Selected for NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate Enterprise-Grade BioPharma Research and Reasoning

Avenio Selected for Nvidia Inception Program Avenio Corp.

Avenio joins NVIDIA Inception Program to scale Gen AI powered drug development process to revolutionize BioPharma research, reasoning, and coordination.

NVIDIA enables us to rewrite the drug development playbook—delivering timely, relevant, and accurate insights that drive smarter decisions and give our customers a decisive competitive edge.” — Ajay Jotwani, Co-founder & CEO, Avenio Corp

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avenio Corp, a Silicon Valley startup at the forefront of Generative AI (Gen AI) for BioPharma, is proud to announce its selection for the NVIDIA Inception Program. This prestigious global program is designed to accelerate startups that are revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science.Avenio leverages its Gen AI-powered platform to integrate real-world and proprietary BioPharma data, breaking down silos, speeding up research, and optimizing coordination across the drug development lifecycle. With this recognition, Avenio is now poised to scale its transformative solutions further, delivering tangible impact to BioPharma enterprises worldwide.“We are thrilled to be selected for the NVIDIA Inception Program, which enables our mission to rewrite the playbook of drug development and fundamentally change the cost of revenue in clinical trials,” said Ajay Jotwani , Co-founder & CEO of Avenio. Mr. Jotwani further adds, “Our platform delivers Personalized, Relevant, Accurate, Contextual, and Timely (PRACT) information at the point of need, helping teams move faster, reduce inefficiencies, and make smarter decisions, ultimately making our customers decisively more competitive.”This milestone aligns with a broader industry transformation led by AI. Earlier this year, NVIDIA Co-founder & CEO Jensen Huang remarked, “Digital Biology will be one of the next biggest revolutions ever.” Avenio's focus on empowering BioPharma professionals with PRACT information directly addresses this revolution, helping enterprises overcome data silos and improve decision-making.Benjamin Dai, Partner, AI & Data Strategy at StrataFusion Group and Advisor to Avenio's Board, added, “We're seeing rare bottom-up momentum in Pharma with Avenio's solution - Trial managers are leading adoption, bridging gaps in patient recruitment, trial diversity, and decision-making. It's secure, enterprise-ready and now part of the NVIDIA Inception Program. People know a good thing when they see it."Avenio’s platform is currently available by invitation only, and the company plans to release its Alpha version (pre-Beta) by this month, i.e. May end or early June 2025. This launch will mark the beginning of Avenio’s transition out of stealth mode.By joining the NVIDIA Inception Program, Avenio gains access to NVIDIA’s cutting-edge technology, technical resources, co-marketing support, and collaboration opportunities with industry-leading experts. These benefits will help Avenio advance its mission to redefine BioPharma research, making the process faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective.About Avenio CorpAvenio is an AI-driven platform that accelerates BioPharma research and development by integrating enterprise content from internal and external sources. Avenio’s Gen AI technology delivers PRACT information to BioPharma professionals, enhancing productivity and decision-making.About NVIDIA InceptionNVIDIA Inception is a global program designed to accelerate startups transforming industries with AI and data science. Members receive a custom set of benefits, including access to NVIDIA’s advanced technology, technical guidance, co-marketing support, and networking opportunities with leading experts and investors.

