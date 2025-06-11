The Mortgage Calculator Launches Business Purpose Loan Referral Program for CPAs and Real Estate Professionals

The Mortgage Calculator - Mortgage Lender with LIVE Mortgage Rates Refer a Business Purpose Investor Loan for a Referral Fee

CPAs, Realtors, commercial brokers, and other advisors can now earn referral fees by introducing business purpose loan clients to The Mortgage Calculator.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator has introduced a Business Purpose Loan Referral Program that allows CPAs, residential and commercial agents, business brokers, attorneys, and other trusted advisors to earn referral fees by connecting their clients with specialized real-estate financing. Program details and an online registration form are available at https://themortgagecalculator.com/Page/Refer-a-Business-Purpose-Loan-for-Referral-Fee.

The referral program focuses on non-owner-occupied residential and commercial loans used for investment, business expansion, or cash-out purposes. By registering as referral partners, professionals can monetize relationships that already exist within their networks while ensuring clients receive streamlined underwriting, competitive terms, and a single point of contact from initial quote to closing.

Once enrolled, partners receive a secure portal link to submit basic borrower information. The Mortgage Calculator’s lending team follows up directly with the client, structures the loan, and discloses all terms. Upon closing, the referring professional is paid a fee that complies with federal and state regulations governing business purpose transactions.

Nicholas Hiersche, President of The Mortgage Calculator, explained that the program fills a gap for service providers whose clients routinely ask for financing guidance. Hiersche noted that by outsourcing the loan process to a nationwide lender with extensive non-QM and commercial options, partners can stay focused on their core practices while adding a new revenue stream.

Referral partners benefit from transparent status updates, marketing resources outlining eligible loan scenarios, and live training sessions covering program guidelines. Typical loan types include bridge financing for fix-and-flip projects, rental-portfolio cash-out refinances, ground-up construction for investors, and commercial real-estate acquisitions. The Mortgage Calculator uses a technology platform that prices more than one hundred thirty investors in real time, giving referred clients access to a broad spectrum of products without needing to shop multiple lenders.

Professionals interested in participating can register online in minutes. The form requires basic contact information and a short description of the advisor’s business. After approval, partners receive a welcome email with their personalized referral link and instructions on how to submit opportunities. There are no quotas, minimum volume commitments, or hidden fees. Fees are disclosed in writing before each closing, and all payouts are issued upon funding.

For advisors who want to learn more about the lending landscape before making referrals, The Mortgage Calculator offers complimentary webinars and written guides that explain underwriting fundamentals, market trends, and borrower qualification strategies. These resources are designed to help partners identify viable financing opportunities within their existing client bases.

About The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA Programs, as well as thousands of Non-QM mortgage loan program variations using alternative income documentation! Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks.

The Mortgage Calculator is a nationwide mortgage lender that delivers agency, non-QM, and commercial real-estate financing through a proprietary pricing engine and end-to-end digital workflow. By pairing advanced technology with dedicated support teams, the company provides borrowers and referral partners with faster approvals, clearer communication, and competitive loan structures.

