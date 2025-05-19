MASORI Therapeutics Launches Flagship No-Code AI Solution MASORI GO, Which Enables Accelerated Development

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MASORI Therapeutics today announced that it has launched its flagship artificial intelligence (AI) solution, MASORI GO. With MASORI GO, the company sets itself apart from the competition by redefining how AI is developed and deployed. As a platform MASORI GO provides tools that enables AI software development with no coding required. It offers users seamless integration into existing and new workflows, making it possible to work efficiently, accelerate development, and engage with internal and external clients.

MASORI was launched by CEO and Executive Chairman, Dane D. Hallberg, who was recently featured in CIO Insightful’s “Pioneering the Future: The Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Leaders of 2025.” Hallberg designed the name MASORI from the Japanese language, combining MA – true, SO – foundation, and RI - intelligence.

According to Hallberg, “MASORI GO is truly one of a kind as it helps companies transform ideas without having to recruit and retain employees with coding experience. The platform then makes it possible to test and deploy in hours rather than months—without a massive investment.”

Features of MASORI GO include:
- Seamless integration designed to support large language models (LLMs) and high-quality retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) engines.
- A flexible framework for dynamic data flow and model flow that can be tailored to the user’s requirements.
- A user-friendly design for both developers and non-technical innovators, supporting intuitive no-code workflows. The platform’s easy-to-use interfaces and APIs provide no-code AI that streamlines the development of generative AI solutions.
- Accelerated development thanks to pre-built components. This allows rapid prototyping without the need for extensive coding.

MASORI GO offers an intuitive drag-and-drop interface and complementary templates, making the system affordable by eliminating the need for in-house AI developers.

For more information, visit https://masorigo.com/

