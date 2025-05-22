Just Superfund Transforms Client Support With Supportbench’s Customer Management Solution

Just Superfund replaced their manual Outlook-based email system with Supportbench’s streamlined ticketing interface to boost productivity. Chris Bastin from Just Superfund shares how Supportbench helped transform client communication from chaotic to scalable and organized. Key factors in Just Superfund’s decision included automation, customization, responsive support, and real-time dashboards.

Supportbench transformed how we manage client communication. What was once chaotic is now streamlined. It’s user-friendly, responsive, and gives us tools to deliver faster service with confidence.” — Chris Bastin, Just Superfund

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just Superfund, a mid-sized accounting firm based in Australia, has transformed its client communication and support operations using Supportbench’s customer management solutions. Faced with growing inefficiencies caused by manual email management, the firm now benefits from streamlined workflows, improved team productivity, and scalable client service—all without adding complexity to their day-to-day operations.

The Challenge: Overwhelmed by Disorganized Email Workflows

With a 24-person support team handling hundreds of client emails daily, Just Superfund relied on a basic email inbox to manage all communication. The lack of structure created constant confusion and wasted time.

“Our inbox was chaotic,” the team shared. “Tracking who handled what was nearly impossible, and it consumed far too much of our valuable time.”

The key pain points included:

Time-consuming manual email sorting

No visibility into individual or team productivity

Frustration over unclear ownership and accountability

The company knew it needed a better way to manage client interactions, but most solutions they tested felt either too complex or too limited to fit their real-world needs.

Why They Chose Supportbench: Simplicity Meets Powerful Automation

After evaluating several platforms, Just Superfund choose Supportbench for its balance of simplicity and powerful customer management tools. Unlike other systems that felt over-engineered or required long onboarding cycles, Supportbench offered a clean interface, flexible features, and responsive support from day one.

“Supportbench stood out immediately,” the team explained. “It offered exactly what we needed: simplicity with powerful tools to manage emails and staff performance more effectively.”

Key reasons for choosing Supportbench included:

Automated email routing that eliminated manual triage

Customizable rule sets designed to fit their unique workflows

Real-time performance dashboards for team accountability

Responsive support team offering personalized demos and fast answers

Confident in the platform’s fit, Just Superfund saw Supportbench not just as a tool, but as a long-term partner in scaling their client services.

Implementation Experience: Fast Onboarding with Hands-On Support

Transitioning from a manual email system to an automated platform initially felt like a big shift. However, with clear planning and hands-on help from the Supportbench team, the rollout exceeded expectations.

“The Supportbench team was incredible throughout our transition,” the company reported, giving the experience a “10 out of 10” rating.

Their internal IT lead worked closely with Supportbench to map workflows, set up rules, and train the team with minimal disruption. The result was a fast, smooth onboarding process that quickly delivered value.

Key Results: Faster Response Times, Better Visibility, and Happier Clients

Since implementing Supportbench, Just Superfund has unlocked measurable improvements in how they manage client communication and team productivity.

Key benefits include:

Automated email routing that ensures every message reaches the right queue without manual sorting.

Live performance dashboards that give managers clear visibility into staff workloads and productivity.

Scalable processes that support business growth without adding stress to the team.

“We’re now able to stay ahead of incoming emails,” the team shared. “And our customers have noticed—we proudly maintain our 5-star Google rating.”

What used to take hours of manual work is now handled in minutes, allowing the team to focus more on client service and less on managing the inbox.

Beyond the Inbox: Improved Morale and Stronger Team Focus

Supportbench didn’t just improve workflows—it also had a noticeable impact on team morale and job satisfaction. With clearer processes and better visibility, staff felt more confident and engaged in their work.

“Our team feels more productive and valued,” the company noted. “They clearly see the impact of their work, boosting both client satisfaction and their own professional development.”

By reducing frustration and providing a more organized workspace, Supportbench has helped create a calmer, more focused environment where employees can do their best work.

Customer Testimonial: A Strong Endorsement From Just Superfund

Just Superfund’s leadership credits Supportbench with transforming the way their team manages client support—turning chaos into control.

Just Superfund’s experience shows how Supportbench helps B2B teams improve client service, boost team morale, and scale with confidence.

About Supportbench

Supportbench is a customer support and management platform designed for B2B companies. Its all-in-one solution helps service teams improve client communication through smart ticketing, customer management solutions, SLA tracking, and real-time insights.

Legal Disclaimer:

