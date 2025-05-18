Australian SMEs Explore Global Partnerships After ATGE 2025 in Brisbane

Professional visitors join ATGE 2025 orgnized by Abrasivestocks in Brisbane.

ATGE 2025 connects 500+ professionals and 45 exhibitors, unlocking $5M in new business opportunities for SMEs.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queensland manufacturers are poised to benefit from up to A$5 million in potential business opportunities, following the successful conclusion of Australia’s only international grinding technology expo, ATGE 2025, held in Brisbane from 29 April to 1 May.The Advanced Tool & Grinding Expo, hosted by Abrasivestocks Australia, brought together 45 international exhibitors and more than 500 industry professionals, resulting in over 20 preliminary partnership discussions aimed at helping Queensland SMEs explore new export pathways, including opportunities in the Chinese market.Real Industry ImpactA Brisbane cabinet manufacturer reported that a new tool discovered at ATGE 2025 has the potential to significantly reduce production time.Meanwhile, a Queensland metal processing SME said that the AI-powered diamond tools showcased at the event could help improve efficiency by 20%, lower production costs, and increase output.In addition, Fiona from HENGXIN INDUSTRY shared that their team attended another major tooling and grinding expo in Asia six months ago, but found that the visitors at ATGE 2025 were five times more targeted and relevant. According to Fiona, “Every visitor we met at ATGE was a serious potential partner, making this event far more effective than our previous exhibitions.”Government-Backed Platform Driving Industry ConnectionsSupported by the A$7 billion National Reconstruction Fund, ATGE 2025 provided a powerful platform for connecting global innovators with local manufacturers, achieving the following outcomes:Over 20 potential collaborations facilitatedAn estimated A$5 million in new business opportunities under negotiationStronger links between local industry and international supply chains“We’re not just providing tools; we’re igniting the spark of Queensland’s manufacturing industry,”said Dever Yang, CEO of Abrasivestocks Australia.“ATGE 2025 demonstrates that when local ambition meets global expertise, Australian businesses can unlock new growth opportunities.”Partner with ATGE to Drive Australia’s Manufacturing RenaissanceBuilding on the success of ATGE 2025, Abrasivestocks Australia invites:Manufacturing associationsInnovative suppliersIndustry partners, investors, and investment institutionsto join forces with ATGE to help strengthen and upgrade Australia’s industrial supply chain.Applications for partners, sponsors, and exhibitors open on 1 July 2025.👉 Visit www.atge.com.au for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.