Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

CANADA, May 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ahead of their attendance at the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada’s support for a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, including through the provision of military, financial, and other assistance. The leaders agreed that a durable peace can only be achieved with Ukraine at the table, and the Prime Minister commended the President’s steadfast efforts in support of this goal.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close contact.