Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni

CANADA, May 17 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, ahead of their attendance at the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

Prime Minister Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his election. Building on the strong Canada-Italy relationship, the leaders discussed strengthening and diversifying commercial ties, particularly in the areas of energy, investment, and research and innovation. To that end, they discussed expanding the Italy-Canada Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation, including stronger free trade that can withstand global shocks.

As Allies and partners, the prime ministers discussed deepening collaboration to address other global challenges, including in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and lasting peace. They agreed to remain in close contact.