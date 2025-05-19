American Basketball Lover Creates Ni Hao Hoops- Connecting Asia's Hoopers

Ni Hao Hoops founder points to app made to connect basketball lovers across Asia.

Ni Hao Hoops brings together Asia's basketball community with games, maps, and conversations all in one place.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basketball has taken Deontae Henderson many places — as a coach, a fan, and now, as the creator of one of Asia’s newest basketball community apps.

Ni Hao Hoops was born in Taiwan and is quickly growing into a vibrant hub for basketball lovers across Asia. The app helps players, coaches, trainers, and fans connect, schedule pickup games, discover courts, and share their basketball experiences in one easy-to-use platform.

“I made this for people who love basketball from all corners,” Henderson says. “Whether you’re a player, a coach, a fan, or just someone who likes to stay active through hoops — this is a place for you.”

A big part of what inspired Henderson to create the app was his experience coaching basketball in Taiwan. He saw firsthand how deeply the game was woven into the local culture — from packed 3-on-3 games in neighborhood parks to the rising popularity of professional leagues like the P. League+ and the T1 League. “Taiwan really showed me how much people love the game,” he says. “The energy around basketball here is special. That passion lit the spark for Ni Hao Hoops.”

An American youth coach and published author of nearly 20 children’s books, Henderson has coached basketball throughout Asia. Through his experience, he realized that while the passion for basketball was widespread, there was no easy way for hoopers across the region to connect and organize games — so he built Ni Hao Hoops.

What Ni Hao Hoops Offers:

Schedule Pickup Games

Find and organize games easily with players in your area, all within the app.

Locate Courts in Taiwan — Expanding Soon to other Asian countries

Currently focused on Taiwan’s indoor and outdoor courts, with navigation and photos. The app’s map will soon cover more locations across Asia.

Share and Discover Basketball Content

Upload clips, photos, and game stories — and follow other hoopers’ posts.

Message and Connect

Chat with players, coaches, and trainers to build your basketball network.

Book Training with Local Coaches

View coach profiles and reach out directly to arrange training, with no extra fees from the app.

Ni Hao Hoops is currently available on the Apple App Store. For Android and other devices, users can download the app directly from the website at www.nihaohoops.com. Since launching a few months ago in Taiwan, the app has already welcomed a growing community of users who are enjoying connecting through basketball — with many more joining every day.

Henderson’s love for the game has been the driving force behind Ni Hao Hoops. When his own basketball dreams shifted, he found new ways to stay close to the sport — coaching, creating, and now building a platform to bring people together.

“Basketball was my first love,” he says. “And when I couldn’t play at the level I dreamed of, I stayed connected. That’s what this is about — helping people stay connected to what they love.”



Legendary basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale’s words perfectly capture that passion:

“I care about basketball. It’s not me. And I stayed with what I did, and I’m very proud that I did that because I make a great living and I’m lucky and I get to be involved with the thing I truly love, and that’s the game of basketball. I still love the game.”

— Dick Vitale, ESPN



Ni Hao Hoops was created with that same love for basketball — and it’s here to help hoopers across Asia experience it together.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.