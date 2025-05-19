DESIFEST Brings South Asian Music Back to the Heart of Gerrard Street In Toronto

venue

DESIFEST x Lahore Tikka House bring Open Mic Unplugged to Gerrard St — live South Asian music, food & culture, May 31. A night of roots + rhythm.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Mic Unplugged Brings South Asian Music Back to the Heart of Gerrard Street

📍 Lahore Tikka House, Gerrard Street East, Toronto

📅 Saturday, May 31, 2025

🕖 Doors open at 7:00 PM | Show runs until 10:00 PM

As part of South Asian Heritage Month, DESIFEST proudly launches Open Mic Unplugged, a new concert series dedicated to acoustic storytelling, cultural fusion, and community connection. This special inaugural edition takes place at one of Toronto’s most iconic venues — Lahore Tikka House.

More than a restaurant, Lahore Tikka House is a symbol of community resilience. Started with just $5 by the late Alnoor Sayani, it has become a cultural landmark in Little India — serving not only incredible food, but generations of South Asians looking for a taste of home. Hosting Open Mic Unplugged here, is our way of honouring that legacy and continuing the mission of building community through culture.

“We’re proud to partner with Lahore Tikka House and the Gerrard BIA to bring live music back to the streets of Gerrard,” says Sathish Bala, founder of DESIFEST and co-host of the event. “This isn’t just about a show — it’s about honouring our roots, elevating emerging voices, and making sure culture lives in our neighborhoods, not just on big stages.”

Curated by Dee Devan and hosted by SatsB, Open Mic Unplugged will feature a raw and dynamic mix of music — from Bollywood ballads and Tamil acoustic sets to Indie Fusion, R&B, and spoken word. Many of the performers have grown through DESIFEST’s monthly open mic nights and are now stepping into the spotlight for this intimate showcase.

🍽️ ABOUT THE VENUE & MENU

Lahore Tikka House will serve a special menu throughout the evening, including:

Chicken & Paneer Tikka

Fresh naan & Tandoori platters

Samosas, Pakoras & Street-style snacks

Mango lassi, Chai & Classic South Asian desserts



🎟️ TICKETS

• Early Bird: $20

• General Admission: $25

• At the Door: $35

Limited seating – reserve early to guarantee your spot.

🏙️ ABOUT GERRARD INDIA BAZAAR

Nicknamed “Little India,” Gerrard India Bazaar is one of Toronto’s richest cultural corridors — home to a vibrant mix of food, art, and tradition. It remains a vital space for celebrating South Asian identity and expression in the city.

🎉 Celebrate the community. Support local talent. Taste the culture.

