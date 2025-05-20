Why the Most Overlooked Marketing Strategy Is Also the Most Profitable

Charming or strategic? In marketing, the best ROI action isn’t another ad — it’s a real conversation Francesco De Nittis, Manager at Human Centric Group and CRM / quantitative models expert. Uncovering the Marketing Truths Hidden in Plain Sight — Talk to Your Clients First A dating coach on Reddit asked marketers about their dating challenges — and sparked a marketing revelation

Francesco De Nittis of Human Centric Group reveals why the best ROI action for marketers isn’t a new ad campaign. It’s a client conversation.

A heat map can show you where users clicked, but not why they clicked. Metrics tell you what happened. Only conversations tell you why” — Francesco De Nittis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid the buzz around AI, metrics, and data-driven marketing, one simple yet powerful action is being forgotten: talking to real clients. Francesco De Nittis, Manager at London-based Human Centric Group , argues that the best ROI action marketers can take isn’t a flashy campaign or a data dashboard. It’s a genuine conversation with a client.In his latest article, De Nittis shares how a Reddit post from a dating coach sparked an epiphany about how marketers often miss the most valuable insights by ignoring the people they’re trying to reach. “Everyone is obsessed with dashboards and metrics,” says De Nittis, “but when was the last time you sat down with a client to ask what they really think? One conversation can destroy months of data analysis — or confirm it.”The article, published today on the Human Centric Group website, provides compelling examples of how brands can unlock strategic insights by simply asking their clients five key questions:1. Why did they choose you, really?A purchaser of a personal aircraft revealed he bought a plane not for its advanced features, but because it was readily available and promised good resale value. A key insight that shifted the marketing approach for a major aircraft manufacturer.2. What’s the one thing you do that makes the biggest difference to them?One tech client focused heavily on their innovative products, but clients cared more about the company’s responsiveness to emails. It was a simple but pivotal insight.3. Where did they look for information before finding you?Assumptions about channels can be costly. While some brands invest heavily in social media, their clients might be searching on niche forums or offline networks.4. What was stopping them from choosing you?In many cases, clients say “it’s too expensive” — but the real barrier is often something else. Conversations can uncover the true reasons behind hesitation.5. What would they lose if they stopped working with you tomorrow?If the answer is “nothing,” De Nittis warns that the brand has a deeper problem than marketing.The Disconnect Between Metrics and MeaningDe Nittis stresses that digital metrics can be misleading. “A heat map can show you where users clicked, but not why they clicked. Metrics tell you what happened. Only conversations tell you why,” he says.He shares a striking example from a study of padel players in Portugal, where Carlsberg and Heineken invested heavily in sponsoring padel courts. Despite the substantial spend, most players couldn’t recall which brand had sponsored their game. “A perfect example of how visibility without meaning is just noise,” says De Nittis.The ROI of RelevanceFor brands looking to stay relevant in a crowded market, De Nittis’ message is clear: “Before you pour more money into campaigns or new product launches, spend a fraction of that budget on conversations with your existing clients. Their insights can reshape your strategy.”Human Centric Group’s latest article explores how brands can reconnect with clients, uncover overlooked insights, and transform those insights into actionable strategies that drive true ROI. Read the full article here About Human Centric GroupHuman Centric Group is a London-based boutique branding agency specialising in human-first marketing strategies for global brands like Danone, Ikea, Carrefour, VISA, and Carlsberg. They bridge the gap between data-driven insights and real human connections, delivering impactful, culturally relevant brand strategies.About Francesco De NittisFrancesco De Nittis is manager at Human Centric Group. He is an expert market researcher and branding consultant. With a track record of working with leading brands like Carlsberg, reMarkable, and Tecnam Aircraft, he is a trusted voice in consumer insights and strategic marketing, helping companies unlock data-driven insights for strategic growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.