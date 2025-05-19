Antonio Vietri and Miriana Boccardo Announce World Record Attempt for Most Expensive Arabic Sandals in Dubai

Antonio Vietri and Miriana Boccardo present Nouruh, the world’s most expensive Arabic sandals—a unique fusion of Italian artistry and Dubai luxury. Antonio Vietri, Il Calzolaio d’Oro, creator of Nouruh and world record holder for the most expensive shoes. Miriana Boccardo, acclaimed fashion illustrator and founder of MB Illustration Studio, co-creator of Nouruh.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nouruh: The World’s Most Expensive Arabic Sandal Unveiled by Antonio Vietri and Miriana Boccardo —A Bridge Between Italy and DubaiIn September 2025, Downtown Dubai will become the stage for a world-first event in the luxury sector: the unveiling of “Nouruh,” the world’s most expensive Arabic sandal. This extraordinary project is the result of a unique collaboration between renowned Italian luxury shoe designer Antonio Vietri—known as “ Il Calzolaio d’Oro ”—and acclaimed fashion illustrator Miriana Boccardo, founder of MB Illustration Studio.A New Era in Luxury and Artisanal Excellence“Nouruh,” which means “Light of the Soul” in Arabic, is not merely a piece of footwear. It is a symbol of union between past and future, Italy and the United Arab Emirates, traditional craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovation. The project was born from the shared vision of Vietri and Boccardo to create a work that transcends the boundaries of fashion and art, establishing a new benchmark in the world of luxury.Antonio Vietri, who holds multiple world records in luxury footwear, describes Nouruh as a tangible testament to the creative synergy that can arise when traditions, skills, and visions from different cultures are united. Miriana Boccardo, celebrated for her unique artistic approach, has enriched the project by adding authorial illustration elements that elevate the sandal into an authentic work of art.Innovation, Tradition, and TechnologyThe creation of Nouruh involved the use of precious materials such as gold, platinum, diamonds, and rare leathers, all processed using centuries-old artisanal techniques. Every detail, from hand-embroidered patterns to the use of Diwani calligraphy, was designed to tell a story that honors the beauty and passion rooted in both Italian and Emirati heritage.What sets Nouruh apart is its integration of augmented reality technology, making it one of the first luxury fashion pieces to offer an immersive digital experience. This combination of physical artistry and digital innovation allows the public to interact with the project in unprecedented ways, highlighting the evolving relationship between tradition and modernity in the luxury sector.The Symbolism of the Number ThreeCentral to the Nouruh project is the symbolism of the number three, which permeates every aspect of its identity:The first “3” represents Antonio Vietri and his two children, a daily source of inspiration and motivation.The second “3” reflects the guiding principles of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum—innovation, excellence, and sustainability—values that have shaped Dubai into a global icon of progress and ambition.The third “3” marks Vietri’s third world record in fashion, cementing his status as a pioneer of luxury and “Made in Italy” excellence.Together, these elements combine to form the number “333,” a symbol of limitless creativity and the realization of the most ambitious dreams.A Global Project Open to AllFor the first time in luxury history, Antonio Vietri and Miriana Boccardo have decided to open the doors of this extraordinary project to the public through a Kickstarter campaign , running from May to June 2025. This initiative invites fashion lovers, visionaries, and dreamers from around the world to participate in an unprecedented journey by supporting the project online.Backers of the campaign will not only contribute to the realization of a world record but will also gain access to exclusive rewards. These include the chance to witness the launch event via live streaming, allowing supporters to become part of a historic moment in the fashion world. The main supporter will be given a unique opportunity to participate in the Dubai event in person, enjoy a stay in a five-star hotel, and share a private dinner with Antonio Vietri and Miriana Boccardo.The project also extends a special invitation to fashion designers, makeup artists, jewelry designers, and fashion companies to become official sponsors, offering unique opportunities for international visibility and collaboration. For more information and to explore partnership opportunities, interested parties are encouraged to contact: marketing@ilcalzolaiodoro.it.A Major Event for the Global Luxury SectorThe grand unveiling of Nouruh is set to take place in Downtown Dubai in September 2025. The event will see the participation of government institutions from both Italy and the United Arab Emirates, alongside extensive global media coverage. More than just a product launch, the event aims to celebrate the values of craftsmanship, innovation, and cross-cultural collaboration that define the luxury sector today.Looking to the Future: A Surprising RevelationAdding to the anticipation, Antonio Vietri has hinted at a major surprise that will be revealed during the Dubai event—an announcement that promises to exceed all expectations and further solidify Nouruh’s place in history. While details remain confidential, Vietri has suggested that the full scope of the surprise will be unveiled in the near future, inviting the public to stay tuned for further updates.Statements from the CreatorsAntonio Vietri, reflecting on the project, stated:“Nouruh is more than a world record; it is the materialization of a shared dream and a tangible symbol of what can be achieved when we unite our visions, traditions, and strengths.”Miriana Boccardo added:“I believe in art that moves people, that leaves a mark and inspires. This project will be living testimony to what can happen when passion, creativity, and vision come together.”About the CreatorsAntonio Vietri is an internationally recognized Italian luxury shoe designer, celebrated for his innovative designs and commitment to artisanal excellence. Known as “Il Calzolaio d’Oro,” Vietri has previously set multiple world records in the fashion industry and is dedicated to promoting Italian craft and creativity on the global stage.Miriana Boccardo is a prominent fashion illustrator and founder of MB Illustration Studio. Her work is known for its unique combination of artistic vision and technical skill, and she has collaborated with leading brands and designers throughout her career.For further information and partnership opportunities, please contact.Contact Information:Il Calzolaio d'Oro -Antonio VietriC.so Ferrucci 6610138 Torino - Italypress@ilcalzolaiodoro.itTel: +39 366 1565987

