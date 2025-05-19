Tahan Music Co. Launches with 'Astronaut' — A Cinematic Country Anthem and Soundtrack for New Beginnings

Tahan Music Co Debut Single: "Astronaut"

Astronaut is a cinematic anthem that hits hard, sparks hope and has you singing its life-changing lyrics all day long.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the heart of Music City comes a sound that’s already turning heads and touching hearts. Introducing Tahan Music Co ., the brand-new label from husband-and-wife duo Joel and Kristen Broughton, whose debut single “ Astronaut ” is now streaming on all platforms.Rooted in country music storytelling and wrapped in cinematic production and unforgettable melodies, Astronaut is more than a song—it’s an invitation. A song that sticks with you for all the right reasons, it offers listeners something rare in today’s music: a message of hope, healing, joy, and the chance to change direction.And this isn’t just for the Christian music crowd. This is music is for truck rides, kitchen dance parties, bars, cinema, quiet nights, and broken hearts. It’s for everyone who will listen.A Song with a Heartbeat—and a PurposeProduced in Nashville by Ben Reno, Astronaut features a powerhouse lineup of renowned musicians and a sound that’s brand new, emotionally rich, and spiritually alive. Written from the perspective of an unborn child, “Astronaut” brings dignity and wonder to life’s earliest moments—without ever turning political or polarizing.“It’s not a protest song,” says Kristen. “It’s a story about the unexpected miracle of life—and that choosing life is not a limitation. As women, we can have it all.”Music That Stays With You—Because It Comes From A Higher LoveMore than just catchy hooks and country charm, the duo says there’s a divine origin to their sound. They will tell you this was a collaboration with God.“We didn’t write these songs—God did,” Joel shares. “He gave them to us, lyrics and melodies, and it’s our job to share them with the world. They’re not just for one group—they’re for everyone who needs hope, freedom, or a fresh start.”Tahan Music Co. isn’t just about making great music—it’s about making music that changes lives, lifts the soul, and glorifies Jesus.Meet Tahan Music Co.: Where Miracles Live in MelodiesFounded in Nashville, Tahan Music Co. exists to bring beauty and boldness back to the message of life. Their mission is simple: use the power of music to offer healing, stir hope, and turn hearts to Jesus.Their tagline, “Miracles Are in the Melodies,” isn’t just clever—it’s the truth.“Music has a way of breaking down walls that words can’t and arguments won’t,” says Kristen. “Each song is a story, a love letter from God to the listener, bringing comfort to the hurting, clarity to the confused, and courage to those facing hard choices. It’s inspiration, joy, and the opportunity to change direction… delivered in super fresh country music.”Songs for Real Life—Not Just Sunday MorningsThis is life-giving music for dads, moms, teens, college students, the faithful, the unsure, and the worn-out. Whether you’re driving to work, folding laundry, sitting in traffic, or lying awake with regret, Astronaut speaks straight to the heart.And this is just the beginning. Tahan’s full-length album—already recorded in Nashville—dives into stories most shy away from: unplanned pregnancy, post-abortion grief, forgiveness, second chances, triumph, and the goodness and mercy of God.“This isn’t music to shame people,” Joel says. “It’s music that sets people free. It’s time to sing a different tune.”“Share a Song. Save a Life.”To mark the release, Tahan Music Co. is launching a grassroots campaign: “Share a Song. Save a Life.” It’s a reminder that music can be a lifeline—and that we all have a role to play.“You can make a difference just by sharing our music,” says Kristen. “You carry influence to those around you. It just takes one click of a button. One add to a playlist. One message could change, or save, someone’s life.”Real Music. Real Message. Real Hope.In a world desperate for something real, Astronaut offers more than a beautiful melody. It offers the chance to feel seen, known, and loved by God who always writes redemptive stories and desires to bring healing to a broken world.“This is the first note in a much bigger symphony,” Kristen says. “We believe revival is coming—and it’s starting with a song.”🎧 Stream “Astronaut” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, and all major platforms.🌐 Learn more about the mission and the music: www.TahanMusic.com

Tahan Music Co. - Astronaut (Official Audio)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.