Las Vegas Residents Highlight Environmental and Economic Concerns Over Turf Removal Policies

As the 2025 Nevada Legislative Session approaches its final weeks, local advocates and homeowner groups call for a legislative review.

Nobody disagrees with the importance of water conservation," said a representative from the Coalition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents and members of the Water Fairness Coalition , a Las Vegas-based community advocacy group, are drawing attention to the effects of Nevada's 2021 turf reduction laws. These policies, designed to support long-term water conservation, have led to widespread turf removal in commercial and multi-family residential areas throughout the Las Vegas Valley.While the laws aim to reduce non-functional turf, stakeholders say the removal process has also impacted well-used green areas and mature trees. In several communities, residents report the decline of shade trees due to increased ground temperatures and a lack of protective vegetation.A 2022 Desert Research Institute study supports the concern, finding that turf beneath trees can reduce temperatures by over 30°F and consume approximately 50% less water than turf in open areas.Additionally, projections from the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s Joint Water Resource Plan suggest the region could experience a notable rise in days above 90°F — from an average of 130 days between 1990 and 2010 to over 168 days annually by 2070.The Water Fairness Coalition also references comments from Assemblyman Howard Watts III, sponsor of AB356, who noted that the bill was not intended to eliminate functional turf in common areas:“Assembly Bill 356 is not intended to target common areas in communities. Green spaces in multifamily developments are considered functional turf... Medians and other areas serving no purpose are addressed by the bill.”Local advocates have raised questions about how consistently this guidance has been implemented across different types of properties.Financial and Environmental ImpactEstimated costs of turf removal efforts in the region may reach up to $1 billion. Coalition representatives have called for a formal cost-benefit analysis to assess both environmental and community outcomes associated with the law’s implementation.Community Engagement and Legislative ReviewWith approximately two weeks remaining in the legislative session, the Water Fairness Coalition is encouraging residents to engage with lawmakers regarding AB356 and AB220. The group has launched a petition and informational website to facilitate public input.Petition and information: https://waterfairnesscoalition.com/grassundertrees Key Issues Highlighted by Community Members:Turf removal mandates apply to master-planned communities and HOAs, while enforcement for single-family homes differs.Some residents report increased tree loss due to the removal of grass beneath established shade trees.Urban heat island effect and higher energy demand are among the concerns raised by stakeholders.The estimated public and private cost of turf removal is nearing $1 billion.Advocates request a legislative review to align the law’s application with its intended scope and environmental goals.About the Water Fairness Coalition:The Water Fairness Coalition is a Las Vegas-based, resident-led advocacy group promoting balanced and data-informed water policy in Southern Nevada.Media Contacts:Laura McSwain — savelv@waterfairnesscoalition.comStacy Standley, President, Spanish Trail Homeowners Association — standleystacy98@gmail.comWebsite: https://waterfairnesscoalition.com

