House Budget Committee rejects reconciliation bill

The House Budget Committee May 16 voted 21-16 against advancing the fiscal year 2025 budget reconciliation bill, with five Republicans joining all Democrats in voting “no.” Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., and Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., voted against the package during a markup. Negotiations are expected to continue throughout the weekend. House Republican leadership hopes to bring the bill for a vote before the entire chamber before Memorial Day.



The House Energy and Commerce Committee May 14 advanced its portion of the bill with significant changes and cuts to Medicaid. The House Ways and Means Committee May 14 also advanced its part of the bill, which included measures impacting health care.