5/16/25 – VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE TO UPDATE STATEWIDE TRAILS AND ACCESS PLAN

VIRTUAL OPEN HOUSE TO UPDATE STATEWIDE TRAILS AND ACCESS PLAN

HONOLULU – Anyone who has hiked, biked or driven across state-managed land in Hawaiʻi has likely used a Nā Ala Hele trail or access road. The program, part of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, manages hundreds of miles of trails and access roads across the state. Nā Ala Hele is updating its program plan, originally created in 1991, and seeks community input.

The Nā Ala Hele Program is inviting forest users to help guide the process on a new draft plan in an online open house on Wednesday, May 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

“For the million-plus acres of public lands in Hawaiʻi, the primary way that people experience these lands is through trails and access roads,” said Nā Ala Hele Trails and Access Specialist Jackson Bauer. “Updating this plan will shape how the people of Hawaiʻi and visitors can experience public resources, and we encourage people to share their voices and knowledge in this process.”

Interested stakeholders can learn about Nā Ala Hele and participate in small group discussions around strategy, vision, goals and priority actions, including resource allocation, cultural and community access and accessibility. The initial draft will be shared publicly for review and comments. It will then be revised into a final draft and presented at a public meeting of the Board of Land and Natural Resources for formal discussion and voting.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting must register in advance at: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/jNbNT8RORomMaU5oKEQobQ.

