8/22/25 – CLIMATE COMMISSION INVITES COMMUNITY TO RESOURCE FAIR AND FILM EVENT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

CLIMATE COMMISSION INVITES COMMUNITY TO RESOURCE FAIR AND FILM EVENT

HONOLULU – Residents are invited to a Community Resource Fair and Film Event on Thursday, August 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the KEY Project Community Center in Kāneʻohe.

The family friendly gathering will feature information and interactive booths from local organizations on topics including:

Energy rebate programs that help reduce household utility costs

Wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness

Transportation alternatives

Neighborhood cooling and tree planting initiatives

Community members will also have the opportunity to share input on the state’s draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP), a plan that outlines strategies to strengthen the state’s energy security, affordability and well-being.

Following the fair, the Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) will host a free screening of five short films created by University of Hawaiʻi Cinematic Arts students. The films highlight themes such as local food production, ocean waste, energy security and urban forestry. A panel discussion with experts in those areas will follow the screenings.

“We are excited to share resources and films and to hear the manaʻo of the Kāneʻohe community,” said Leah Laramee, state of Hawaiʻi CCMAC Coordinator. “It is important to incorporate the voices of all our communities in the co-development of our Climate Action Pathways.”

The event is free and open to the public. Food will be provided. CCMAC appreciates KEY Project Community Center as a valuable partner.

For more information, contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader, at [email protected].

# # #

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Phone: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]