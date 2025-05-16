FAA Ramp Worker Safety Listening Session Readout

Friday, May 16, 2025

A diverse group of aviation industry stakeholders met to discuss ramp worker safety on Thursday at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) headquarters building in Washington, D.C. The listening session was part of the FAA’s ongoing Call to Action for the safety of ramp workers, who include cargo handlers, fuelers, loaders, caterers, marshallers, and maintenance workers.

The goal of the forum was to identify hazards and explore innovative safety solutions by fostering collaboration and sharing best safety practices. The 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act mandated a review of airport ramp worker safety and ways to reduce accidents.

The forum featured presentations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, National Air Transportation Association, SAE Aeroengine Hazard Zone Committee, Flight Safety International, airports, airlines and labor groups.

Robust conversations focused on operational safety, training, change management, incidents, and perspectives on ramp worker hazards. Participants included representatives from the National Air Carrier Association, Airlines for America, Nashville International Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, Transportation Workers of America, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, and Communication Workers of America.

The feedback from participants regarding improving ramp task scheduling, reassessing staffing needs, and appropriate training was invaluable. The agency will evaluate how these actions support the requirements of section 353 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 to further enhance the future state of ramp worker safety.