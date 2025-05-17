Artist Michelle-Marie Heinemann to Donate Monumental 'Flower Tree' Sculpture to New College of Florida Class of 2025

Ribbon-Cutting and Sculpture Reveal to Take Place May 22 at New College Foundation’s Keating Center in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally celebrated artist and sculptor Michelle-Marie Heinemann will donate and dedicate one of her signature “Flower Tree” sculptures to New College of Florida and the New College Foundation in honor of the graduating Class of 2025. The 9-foot-tall sculpture, titled Lady Banyan, will be unveiled at a public ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Keating Center on New College’s historic Sarasota Bayfront campus.Best known for her vibrant, nature-inspired works, Heinemann is gifting Lady Banyan as a symbol of growth, transformation, and enduring beauty. Constructed from galvanized steel and finished with vivid hand-applied paints, the sculpture is part of Heinemann’s acclaimed Daisy Series, designed to spark joy and reflection in public spaces.“As a newer resident of Sarasota, I’ve been captivated by the people and campus of New College,” said Heinemann. “This sculpture is a tribute to the creative spirit of the students and the limitless potential of this special place for the next generation.”The gift also highlights New College’s growing commitment to the arts in both education and curation. The college’s unique Museum Studies program offers students hands-on, interdisciplinary training in art history, conservation, and cultural stewardship—making it a fitting home for the Flower Tree. With its open-campus layout and deep ties to Sarasota’s cultural community, New College provides an ideal setting for students, faculty, and visitors to engage with public art year-round.“This donation exemplifies how the arts can inspire and connect communities,” said Richard Corcoran, President of New College of Florida. “We are honored to receive Michelle-Marie’s work and to celebrate the Class of 2025 with this lasting contribution to our campus.”The event is open to the public and will include remarks from the artist, college leaders, and student representatives, as well as light refreshments following the dedication.EVENT DETAILSRibbon-Cutting & Dedication: Michelle-Marie Heinemann’s Lady BanyanDate: Wednesday, May 21st, 2025Time: 11:00 AMLocation:New College Foundation – Keating Center441 College Drive,Sarasota, FLEvent Contact:Alice Rothbauerarothbauer@ncf.eduLearn more about New College’s Museum Studies Program:Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.

