A Powerful Memoir from Susan Calvin: A Life of Truth, Transition, and Tenacity

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Changeling: The Unremarkable Story of My Remarkable Life, author Susan Calvin opens a window into a life shaped by hardship, determination, and ultimately, authenticity. This memoir isn’t a dramatic tell-all — it’s a grounded and candid account of one woman’s lifelong effort to reconcile who she was with who she was meant to be.Finding Light in a Tough BeginningCalvin’s story begins in 1947 in a tense, emotionally cold household. Early memories show a child searching for affection and acceptance, often finding it in her grandparents' home or in the companionship of dogs. Even before she had the language to explain it, Calvin felt misaligned in the role the world expected of her. Those early years set the tone for a life marked by inner questioning and outward silence.A Soldier's Discipline, A Private StruggleDetermined to force herself into a mold that didn’t fit, Calvin enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a helicopter pilot, even flying air ambulance missions in Vietnam. Outwardly, she lived the life of a decorated soldier. Internally, she fought a quieter but equally demanding battle: the growing realization that her gender identity didn’t match the one assigned to her. In Changeling, she shares this duality with honesty, never asking for pity — only understanding.Transitioning with Purpose and PerspectiveLater in life, Calvin made the decision to transition. With clarity and calm, she details the emotional and medical steps that brought her closer to her true self. Her account avoids dramatics and instead focuses on practical insight — what it means to choose yourself, even when it’s difficult. Her transition is not portrayed as an escape or reinvention, but as a long-overdue alignment of body and spirit.Faith, Friendship, and FamilyThroughout the book, Calvin expresses gratitude to the people who stood by her — especially her daughter Wendy and former wife Stephanie. She also honors Frida, a key figure during a dark period in her life. Calvin’s relationship with faith is deeply woven into her story. Rather than preaching, she reflects on how her spirituality anchored her through change, grief, and rebirth.More Than a Personal StoryWhat makes Changeling stand out is its voice — direct, sharp, and free of pretense. Calvin balances painful memories with humor and reflection. This is a memoir about transition, yes — but it’s also about perseverance, love, and the basic human need to be seen.Her story doesn’t seek applause or attention. It asks for recognition — for the lives that unfold quietly behind closed doors, for the people walking beside us every day who carry untold stories. Readers don’t finish Changeling with a sense of spectacle, but with a deeper appreciation for what it means to live honestly.About the AuthorSusan Calvin is a former Army helicopter pilot, a woman of faith, and a dedicated advocate for transgender awareness and mental health support. After years of personal struggle and public service, she now writes and speaks about living truthfully and courageously. She lives in Missouri with her rescue dog and a sense of peace that came hard-earned.Availability & ContactChangeling: The Unremarkable Story of My Remarkable Life is now available in paperback, hardcover, and digital editions. For review copies, interviews, speaking engagements, or more information, check out the following channels:Book Link: https://a.co/d/9pxvfrS

