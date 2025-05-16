Sixty-seven more shelter spaces coming to Abbotsford

CANADA, May 16 - Vincent Tong, CEO, BC Housing –

“We are committed to providing essential housing and shelter solutions to individuals at risk of homelessness in Abbotsford. With projects like the Pauline Shelter, Montvue Shelter, and Sparrow Shelter, we are creating more opportunities for stability, safety and support for those who need it most.”

Ross Siemens, mayor of Abbotsford –

“Homelessness continues to be one of the most challenging issues facing our community. Ensuring everyone in Abbotsford has access to safe and supportive housing is essential, and we are grateful to the Province of B.C. for investing in Abbotsford through these additional shelter spaces to support our most vulnerable residents.”

Shayne Williams, CEO, Lookout Group of Non-profits –

“Lookout celebrates the addition of 22 new shelter spaces in Abbotsford, thanks to the city and BC Housing. This investment reflects our shared commitment to compassion and urgency, offering hope, safety and dignity to our most vulnerable. Together, we’re building a stronger, inclusive community."

Megan Capp, associate director of housing and community justice, Archway Community Services –

“At Archway, we believe that safe and dignified shelter and housing options are vital to a healthy society. The Montvue Shelter provides a tangible and meaningful step toward addressing homelessness in Abbotsford. We look forward to working with our community to foster a sense of belonging for those we support.”

Jesse Wegenast, executive director, Sparrow Community Care Society –

"Sparrow Community Care Society is grateful for the opportunity to provide 30 shelter spaces for older adults in Abbotsford. This investment illustrates the shared commitment of Sparrow, BC Housing, and the City of Abbotsford to pursue innovative approaches to care for seniors who are experiencing homelessness.”