Supportive, complex-care homes planned for Nanaimo

CANADA, May 16 - Work is underway to bring approximately 20 complex-care homes with robust health and social supports to people with complex mental-health and substance-use challenges in Nanaimo.

“The lack of stable, dignified housing worsens the struggles faced by people living with complex health challenges, including brain injuries, mental-health and substance-use issues,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “As a result, people can find themselves stuck in a cycle of evictions, shelters, encampments and even emergency departments. The social and health supports and stable homes that complex-care housing provides can help people establish stability, build connections and break the cycle of homelessness.”

BC Housing has submitted a rezoning and development permit application to build the new homes at 1850 Boxwood Rd. in Nanaimo. The proposal would provide approximately 20 permanent homes for people with complex-care needs. Each studio-style unit will have its own bathroom and kitchenette. Residents will also have access to communal dining and amenity areas, and spaces to receive on-site health services.

“Everyone deserves a place to call home – somewhere they feel safe, supported, and connected,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Providing people with stable housing helps build strong, healthy communities that people want to live in. These new complex-care homes in Nanaimo will not only offer housing, but also the critical supports people need to move forward in their lives.”

Complex-care housing provides voluntary housing and support services to people with significant health needs, including mental-health or addictions challenges and other health issues, such as brain injuries or mobility challenges. Teams of professionals will work with residents to provide the supports needed to maintain stable housing and improve their quality of life.

“Complex care housing is an important component of the continuum of mental-health and substance-use care provided by Island Health clinical teams to individuals who are ready for services and supports and to begin a path towards wellness,” said Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health. “Stable housing is a vital part of health and enables our health-care teams to support people in the comfort, safety and security of their homes.”

A non-profit operator will manage the building and provide support services, and Island Health will provide health services. Housing operator staff will be on site 24/7 to support residents.

The project is contingent upon successful rezoning and any necessary provincial and BC Housing approvals. Funding and project-timeline details will be provided as the project moves forward.

Complex-care housing is a key component of Belonging in B.C., the Province’s homelessness action plan. It is also part of the Province’s Safer Communities Action Plan, which is taking action to address the biggest challenges to keep people safe and communities strong. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 92,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway.

Quotes:

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island –

“Complex-care housing helps people with overlapping mental-health and substance-use challenges. This new project will connect people in Nanaimo with the services they need right in their homes, to help establish stability and connection, and to break the cycle of homelessness.”

George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville –

“For people who are stuck in a cycle of homelessness while struggling with complex mental-health and health challenges, the journey to better health begins with stable housing. That’s exactly what complex-care housing provides, along with the mental-health and health-care supports people need, all in one place. I know people in our community will benefit from this project and I look forward to it moving ahead.”

Learn More:

For more information about the complex-care housing project, visit the Let’s Talk Housing page at: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/nanaimo-1850-boxwood-road

To learn about complex-care housing, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/complexcarehousing

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addictions care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/