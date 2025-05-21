Clearwater Wellness Co. Launches SnowCap: The World’s First Thermoelectric Ice Bath

SnowCap - The World's First Patent-Pending Thermoelectric Ice Bath SnowCap cools to 1.5°C (34.7°F)

Australian/U.S wellness startup introduces category-defining wellness & recovery tool following Indiegogo success and North American debut at Vancouver Expo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clearwater Wellness Co., an emerging Australian/U.S wellness brand, has announced the launch of SnowCap, the world’s first thermoelectric ice bath. This category-redefining product is designed to make hydrotherapy accessible, consistent, and seamlessly integrated into daily life. The team debuted SnowCap at the Health, Sports & Lifestyle Expo in Vancouver where it received an overwhelmingly positive reception during the BMO Vancouver Marathon weekend.SnowCap removes the logistical and physical barriers that have traditionally kept cold water therapy out of reach for most people. It requires no ice, no plumbing, and no chemicals, making it a true plug-and-plunge solution. The unit cools water to 1.5°C and heats up to 40°C, all controlled via a mobile app. Integrated UV and particulate filtration systems keep the water clean, meaning users can go longer between water changes without needing additives or chlorine-based treatments.“We were tired of the hassle and cost of constantly sourcing ice,” said co-founder Dr. Matthew Guest, a critical care physician and Olympian. “We built SnowCap as the solution we wish we had - something clean, consistent, and easy to use in everyday life.”SnowCap’s minimal footprint and standalone design means it can be used indoors or outdoors without sacrificing valuable space, complicated hose hookups, or DIY tinkering. Whether for athletes, wellness seekers, or busy professionals, the system was engineered for consistency and simplicity.A Founding Team Built for Performance and InnovationClearwater Wellness Co. is led by four co-founders with deep and diverse experience:- Dr. Matthew Guest, a physician and Olympian, brings clinical insight and personal connection to recovery and cold therapy.- Laynton Allan, an entrepreneur who gained national recognition through Shark Tank Australia, leads the company’s strategic direction and growth.- Max Chapman, an awarded mechanical and design engineer, leads product development with a focus on precision, safety, and performance.- Antoni Kindler, an Olympian, Cornell MBA alum, and entrepreneur, brings operational business experience with a focus on building brands in the consumer wellness and medical sectors.Backed by Early Momentum and a Growing Wellness MovementSnowCap gained significant early traction through Indiegogo, raising over 1,070% of its original crowdfunding goal and being named a Team Favorite by the platform. It is currently in production, with delivery scheduled for October 2025.Initially launched under the name Clearwater Ice Baths, the company rebranded to Clearwater Wellness Co. in April 2025 to reflect its broader mission of redefining performance and recovery through clean, elegant wellness tools.“This isn’t just about ice baths,” said Kindler. “It’s about making powerful, innovative wellness tools that not only support recovery but also elevate daily mental and physical health and wellbeing.”Product Highlights- Thermoelectric cooling to 1.5°C and heating up to 40°C- No plumbing required - fully self-contained with no hoses or external attachments- No chemicals or refrigerants - water stays clean with UV and filtration alone- Compact, minimal footprint design for flexible indoor or outdoor use- App-controlled scheduling and temperature managementAvailabilitySnowCap is currently available for pre-order at:About Clearwater WellnessClearwater Wellness is a U.S /Australian-based wellness technology company designing next-generation recovery tools that help people build resilience, boost energy, and take control of their mental and physical health. Its flagship product, SnowCap, blends science, sustainability, and design into a beautiful new standard for cold and hot water immersion.Website: www.clearwaterwellnessco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.